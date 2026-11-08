Quote Of The Day By Taylor Swift: 'I Think About This Every Day Now But Instead Of It Being...'

Throughout American music history, there have been very few instances of a solo artist being as culturally and commercially dominant as Taylor Swift has been in the 2020s. The 36-year-old singer-songwriter raked in history-making amounts of money with her Eras Tour, keeps breaking sales and chart records with every new album and song release, and has established herself as a powerful and respected enough figure to get Paul McCartney to dust off "I Want to Hold Your Hand" after 62 years for her wedding.

It's been a long road to the top of the world for Swift, who started out in 2006 as a precocious writer and belter of earnest country ballads. Following an album of the year Grammy win for her diamond-certified sophomore record "Fearless" and a bold, remarkable foray into 100% solo-written material on "Speak Now," Swift began a tentative pivot to pop with 2012's "Red" and made herself fully at home in the genre on its follow-up "1989." Thus began one of the most imperial careers in pop music history, conducted with aplomb through high and low points all the way to its current apogee.

Even one of the most successful musicians of all time had her regrets and worries as her star rose higher, however. And Taylor Swift is as notable for her astronomical success as for the gutsy, outside-the-box decision that helped her cinch it — and which she made as a way to grapple with her biggest lifelong professional anxiety. The nerve and shrewdness with which she made lemonade out of her lemons is what makes Taylor Swift our Quote of the Day.