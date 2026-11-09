The Classic Rock Double Album That Defined Teenage Alienation

Of all the British bands who emerged in the early 1960s that took rock's rebelliousness, disillusionment, and teenage angst to heart, The Who were near the top with hits like "My Generation" and "Won't Get Fooled Again." But it was a 1973 double album that best put this burning sense of alienation to music. The rock opera "Quadrophenia," which the band's guitarist Pete Townshend composed all the music for, tells the story of Jimmy, a working-class Londoner and mod, and his struggles to find a place in the world.

The story is set to some of The Who's tightest and most creative playing, with all four members at their best on what some consider to be the last truly great album the legendary band released. Townshend rips out fiery power chords (along with supple synth runs), Roger Daltrey's voice roars, John Entwistle's melodic bass lines (and gorgeous horn parts) soar, while Keith Moon explosively keeps time amid sound effects like ocean waves, children playing, and scooters.

All this works to ground the storyline of Jimmy as he struggles with life, staring down the barrel of a seemingly unstoppable and disaffected adulthood. The story takes place after the 1964 summer riots in Brighton and other seaside towns, which saw rival gangs of mods and rockers fight it out on the beaches and promenades, and had given Jimmy a fleeting sense of belonging to something. In the end, Jimmy returns to Brighton hoping to recapture this feeling and reconnect with his friends, only to become further disillusioned.