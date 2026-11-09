5 Country Rock Albums That Helped Change The Sound Of The '70s

A former member of Frank Zappa's Mothers of Invention band, guitarist Lowell George formed Little Feat when Zappa encouraged him to become a bandleader in his own right. That influence goes a long way to explain the sound of 1974's "Feats Don't Fail Me Now," an album that wears the country rock banner proudly but loosely.

Tracks like "Oh Atlanta" have the Southern phrasing and honky-tonk instrumentation inherent to the style, but the album sees those accouterments becoming set pieces for open, unhurried jam sessions and a steady influx of additional stylistic information. Album opener "Rock and Roll Doctor" is a slow-burning, funky meditation showcasing the unavoidable influence of Frank Zappa as a bandleader and arranger. Indeed, such proto-jam band groove worship and driving, boogie beats were a staple of the Mothers of Invention in all its eras, and Lowell, effortlessly fluent in that language, uses it to tell his own stories.

At the heart of that appeal is the always percolating dialogue between drummer Richie Hayward, percussionist Sam Clayton, and bassist Kenny Gradney. The deeply integrated, danceable meditation that results makes the whole album into one long, continuous bed of cowboy funk grooves, while song hooks fluidly drift in and out. It's a sonic space where the guitar work of Lowell George and Paul Barrére can wail and accent without pulling focus, and lush backing vocals (from no less than Bonnie Raitt and Emmylou Harris) cascade across a groovy landscape.

Thus, Little Feat's evolution can be seen as playing a central role in the evolving jam band sound. "Feats Don't Fail Me Now" picks up where the Grateful Dead left off and helped preserve the format until later acts were ready to pick up the slack in subsequent decades.