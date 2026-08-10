The Longest Songs In Classic Rock History Are Even Cooler Today

Even looking back from the 21st century, there's a unique sub-set of music that no genre could pull off better, or with more frequency, than classic rock: extremely long songs. The 1970s were a time of extremes, both stylistically and length-wise. While the shortest No. 1 hits of the '70s were generally punchy, crunchy, and had broad appeal among the spectrum of taste, rock bands of the era challenged listeners by presenting dense material exploring in depth topics like psychology, spirituality, and folklore, and in single tracks that might play on for 10, 15, or even 20 minutes. Sometimes they went on for even longer.

It should come as little surprise that a list of the longest songs ever committed to vinyl (often half of a standard LP) is heavy on contributions by progressive rock acts and jam bands. For these '70s musical phenomena, taking rock to strange new places or getting caught in a free-form artistic odyssey meant refusing to adhere to the strict guidelines of pop music, particularly the notion that a song ought to be around three or four minutes. Their songs were audacious, cool, and of course, extremely lengthy. These are five of the longest (and still charming) songs from classic rock.