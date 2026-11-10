Quote Of The Day By Willie Nelson: 'Once You Replace Negative Thoughts With Positive Ones ...'

With a Martin guitar named Trigger — his instrument of choice since 1969 — his warm and tender croon, and his laid-back style, Willie Nelson has become a part of the fabric of American music. After making his name in the '60s writing hits for others like Patsy Cline, Billy Walker, and Claude Gray, he helped to kick off the "outlaw" brand of country, free of the constraints of the commercial Nashville Sound.

But with hits like "On the Road Again" and "Always on My Mind," 11 Country Music Awards, 12 Grammys, and membership in the Country Music Hall of Fame, the establishment came to him. And on top of a performing career that, as of the time of this writing, is still going, Nelson is an activist. Since 1985, he, Neil Young, and John Mellencamp have organized Farm Aid, a festival fundraiser for small family farmers.

Born April 29, 1933, in Abbott, Texas, Nelson grew up in a cotton-picking family and was raised by his grandparents. Music was a big part of family life. When he was 6, his grandfather gave him his first guitar; by the time he was 10, he was playing in local bands. After a stint in the Air Force, Nelson moved to Nashville in 1960, where he found footing as a staff songwriter. However, before Nelson became a country star, his singing style was too unorthodox for the country mainstream. In the early '70s, he moved back to Texas, grew his hair and beard out, and became the icon we recognize today.

But his road wasn't always smooth. Despite the divorces, bankruptcy, and devastating personal losses that marked Nelson's tragic life story, he's not only survived, but thrived. And that's why he's today's quote of the day.