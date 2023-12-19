Inside Willie Nelson's Relationship With His Beloved Guitar, Trigger

Willie Nelson probably didn't see it as a good thing at the time. It was 1969 and a drunk stepped on his Baldwin guitar, crushing the neck, according to "Guitar: The World's Most Seductive Instrument." He needed a new guitar and fast. By chance, he would end up with an acoustic Martin made of rosewood "with the richest, most soulful tone" he'd "ever heard," he recalled in "It's a Long Story: My Life." "I named my guitar Trigger, thinking of the closeness between Roy Rogers and his beloved horse."

Like the iconic duo of the actor and singer Roy Rogers and his blond stallion Trigger, Nelson and his guitar — "my horse" — have been inseparable, having been together through thousands of shows and recording sessions. The guitar survived a fire that turned Nelson's Nashville home to cinders, helped the iconic country singer find his unique voice, and has been present for masterful recording sessions with the likes of Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash, per Texas Monthly.