Plenty of bands don't look like how they sound. Ghost? It looks like "satanic" black metal but sounds like ABBA. Forgotten, white-frocked '70s hard rock band Angel? It looked like a disco troupe or glam outfit, but sounded more like stadium rock à la Boston. We're talking basic rock chord progressions, a few synth lines, and some semi-hooky choruses.

Angel made something of a splash back in the '70s, though not enough to catapult it into superstardom. All six of its albums from the decade breached the Billboard 200, while its highest single, "Ain't Gonna Eat Out My Heart Anymore" from 1978's "White Hot," reached No. 44 on the Billboard Hot 100. Angel toured with some big-name bands, like ZZ Top, Aerosmith, and Bob Seger, but in the end those efforts left the group chasing greater fame. By 1980, the members hung up their spandex and broke up. Nowadays, Angel has a modest 28k monthly listeners on Spotify, a reformed lineup, and a couple of new albums from 2019 and 2023.

So what actually kept Angel from top-tier success? As Angel guitarist Punky Meadows told Classic Rock in 2020, the band's extremely ambitious concept from the get-go was, "Yes meets Led Zeppelin and Queen." He also called Angel glam's true progenitor, which was way ahead of its time and grossly misunderstood. But to everyone else, there was just too much of a mismatch between Angel's body-hugging garb, bell-bottomed legs, and somewhat generic, hard-ish rock sound.