Stars Who Can't Stand KISS

KISS sang how they were made for loving you, but that doesn't mean the feeling is mutual. The New York City theatrical band rocked and rolled all night for five decades, becoming a chart-topping group and expanding their influence into other avenues of opportunity such as film, merchandising, and comic books. Masterminded by Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, KISS is more than music — it's a global business empire. According to the BBC, the band sold its back catalog for a reported figure of $300 million to Swedish enterprise Pophouse Entertainment, which also bought the related intellectual property rights.

While KISS cashes in, others accuse them of selling out. Musicians such as Carlos Santana and Aerosmith's Steven Tyler don't see them as legitimate artists but more of a gimmick willing to do anything for a buck. Others, like Guns N' Roses' Slash and Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi, have simply never liked the band's music to begin with. Then, there are the rare outliers like the Sex Pistols' John Lydon, who likes the people in the group but isn't a fan of their music — but hey, at least he's honest about it and isn't trying to spare his friends' feelings.

Despite having enough $100 bills to dry their tears over all the mean words said about them, Simmons and Stanley also like to fight back at times. But who actually wins from the endless tit for tat? The fans, who read all about the explosive fireworks in the press.