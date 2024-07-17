Stars Who Can't Stand KISS
KISS sang how they were made for loving you, but that doesn't mean the feeling is mutual. The New York City theatrical band rocked and rolled all night for five decades, becoming a chart-topping group and expanding their influence into other avenues of opportunity such as film, merchandising, and comic books. Masterminded by Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, KISS is more than music — it's a global business empire. According to the BBC, the band sold its back catalog for a reported figure of $300 million to Swedish enterprise Pophouse Entertainment, which also bought the related intellectual property rights.
While KISS cashes in, others accuse them of selling out. Musicians such as Carlos Santana and Aerosmith's Steven Tyler don't see them as legitimate artists but more of a gimmick willing to do anything for a buck. Others, like Guns N' Roses' Slash and Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi, have simply never liked the band's music to begin with. Then, there are the rare outliers like the Sex Pistols' John Lydon, who likes the people in the group but isn't a fan of their music — but hey, at least he's honest about it and isn't trying to spare his friends' feelings.
Despite having enough $100 bills to dry their tears over all the mean words said about them, Simmons and Stanley also like to fight back at times. But who actually wins from the endless tit for tat? The fans, who read all about the explosive fireworks in the press.
Pete Townshend
There aren't many musicians who have had the longevity of KISS; however, British rockers The Who continue to beat on, even if they have had their break-ups and drama along the way. The groups, though, couldn't be any more different, as The Who's guitarist Pete Townshend told Hazy Rock (via Something Else!).
Townshend called KISS "a very American phenomenon," explaining how it would have been unlikely to see a band like them come out of England or Europe at the time. He also wasn't a big fan of how they dressed and presented themselves to the world. "The early years of KISS were difficult, because there was sort of a parody of rock inherent in what they were doing," he said. "And also, that business of wearing disguises. Not quite sure about it. You know, I think I'd have to do an academic study to try and work out what's really going on there."
Despite Townshend not being sold on KISS, Gene Simmons admitted The Who was one of his band's primary influences when starting out — not only musically but also visually. Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" in December 2020, Simmons explained how The Who's live shows enthralled him because of the performance aspect of it — including Townshend smashing his guitars on stage. He added how he thinks the theatricality of rock 'n' roll is lost on modern-day musicians. Maybe Simmons really loved The Who's disastrous performance that ended with Pete Townshend's hair on fire.
Steven Tyler
Even though Aerosmith doesn't slather on the face paint, they must share a kindred rock 'n' roll spirit with KISS as there's a swagger and rebellious nature to the music. To that, Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler might say, "Dream on." In 2012, Tyler appeared on WHPT Tampa's "The Cowhead Show" (via The Hollywood Reporter) and referred to KISS as a "comic book rock band." He explained how the bands performed together in the '70s, and an incident between an Aerosmith roadie and KISS' crew soured him on the group. That said, he added that he is on good terms with Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, but isn't a fan of what KISS does.
"A KISS lick and a Joe Perry lick — two different worlds," he said. "And I, sometimes, depending on the time of day, get offended. I hear that and go, 'It's all right, but do they really mean it?' And, 'What's this all about?' And that's why I think Aerosmith has been around forever. We really do take ourselves seriously."
Addressing the comments on "Rockline," Stanley stated he liked Tyler and Aerosmith, suggesting that Tyler could have been talking trash about KISS to promote an album. However, Stanley recalled a co-headlining tour from 2003 that the groups did and how Tyler insisted on Aerosmith going on last. "So I have to say that seeing him go on after us, to play to an underwhelmed audience and see people walking out didn't feel too bad to me," Stanley said.
Carlos Santana
How many Grammys has Carlos Santana won? The answer is a lot. An undeniable legend in the world of music, his opinion carries mighty weight among his peers, pundits, and fans. Although, it's unlikely that KISS will ever want to hear him speak about them again. Especially after Santana took aim and blasted away in 2005.
According to ContactMusic, Santana chose to take shots at KISS — specifically Gene Simmons — for a presumed lack of musicianship. The guitarist claimed that Simmons is "not a musician, he's an entertainer," citing how the likes of Bob Marley and John Coltrane are real artists. He added: "KISS is Las Vegas entertainment, so [Simmons] wouldn't know what music is anyway. That's why he wears all that stuff. A musician doesn't need the mask and the mascara, so there's a difference between an entertainer and a musician."
Simmons, who is often regarded as the least popular member of KISS, isn't renowned for letting bygones be bygones. He waited a few years, but he got his licks in on Santana in 2009. Appearing on "FOX5 News: Live in Las Vegas" to discuss what plans KISS had in the pipeline, Simmons took the opportunity to throw shade at Santana as an on-stage performer. "It's time for us to go out and show the little boys how the big boys do it," he said, adding, "I'm sick and tired of these bands like Carlos Santana looking at his shoes and thinking that's a rock concert."
Slash
Much like KISS, Guns N' Roses six-string slinger Slash possesses an unmistakable appearance. Fans often spot his top hat and sunglasses before he even has a chance to launch into the opening riff of "Sweet Child O' Mine." One would think that Slash's look and affinity for classic rock would make him a bona fide KISS fan, but it's the furthest thing from the truth. In a 1990 interview with Musician, Slash spoke about his early days hanging out with GNR drummer Steven Adler and how Adler put on KISS albums while they'd mess around with a guitar and amplifier. While the moments with Adler ignited his interest in starting a band, Slash said he "always hated" KISS.
In Paul Stanley's autobiography "Face the Music: A Life Exposed" (via Far Out Magazine), the KISS singer discussed how he met Slash before Guns N' Roses became an internationally acclaimed band. He praised the group but admitted his disappointment to hear Slash's offensive remarks about both KISS and him throughout the years. Stanley explained how Slash reached out to him one time to see if Stanley could help him acquire guitars, but he told him to get lost. That said, he and Slash were on better terms as of 2006.
In a 2014 interview with Rock Hard, Slash confirmed Stanley's story, while also saying Stanley was supposed to produce an album for Guns N' Roses back in the day — but they weren't really interested in his input, and only agreed to his involvement because Adler was a fan.
John Lydon
The Sex Pistols and Public Image Ltd vocalist John Lydon, aka Johnny Rotten, proves to be punk rock to the core, never shying away from speaking his truth or sticking it to the man. Heck, he is even a part of a group of rock stars who ditched interviews that went sideways. Considering the strong DIY nature of the bands he has associated himself with over the years, it was always highly unlikely that he would align with the values of the commercial juggernaut and merchandise-peddling machine known as KISS.
Lydon, though, is able to separate KISS' music from the actual people involved in the band, as he mentioned to Jam! (via JohnLydon.com) in 1996. He explained that he's pals with Gene Simmons and they even hit the town for a night out when he was in Los Angeles. Lydon added that he doesn't like KISS' music at all, much like a lot of other artists, but he's able to look past that and have personal relationships with the band's members. "What people do musically is up to them," he said. "I can still deal with them on a one-to-one basis."
In a 2023 interview with Spin, Lydon expressed a belief that he finds many bands "are selling you an image that's false" and brought up KISS for specific criticism. "I've met the KISS lads," he said. "They're all right. You know, without the makeup, there ain't much going on."
Axl Rose
Before Guns N' Roses played the 1988 edition of Donington's Monsters of Rock festival, which ended in heartbreaking tragedy as two people died in a crowd surge during the band's set, frontman Axl Rose was asked if he saw any similarities between GNR and the other groups performing, such as Iron Maiden, Megadeth, and KISS. Rose brought up KISS and said: "I like KISS in their early days. I think the only thing we have in common with KISS now is that they like to make money and they like girls, but as far as their music goes, basically their music is like second fiddle to their other desires. Our music comes first." He voiced an even harsher opinion about Iron Maiden, saying there was nothing in common, nor did he ever want there to be, between them and GNR.
In 2011, the topic of GNR was raised in Music-News.com's interview with Gene Simmons. "Guns N' Roses could have been the best band in the world and the reason they're not is because of Axl Rose," KISS' Demon said, adding that he believed the band's problems — in terms of the highly publicized drug and alcohol scandals — were all Rose's fault. When asked what Rose could have done to avoid it all, Simmons said, "A good beating would have helped."
Ace Frehley
For many fans, the quintessential KISS line-up remains the original dream team of Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Peter Criss, and Ace Frehley. A major part of the glory years in the '70s, Frehley departed the band for the first time in 1982 before returning in 1996, then leaving again in the early 2000s. Expectedly, there's a lot of complicated history here.
During a 2024 interview with Chaoszine, Frehley was asked about KISS' farewell tour and how he, Criss, and former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick weren't a part of the final show at Madison Square Garden in any capacity. Frehley explained how confusing the entire situation was, since he had heard how positively Simmons and Stanley had spoken about Criss, Kulick, and him. "They were saying, 'We called Ace, we called Peter, and they're going to be on stage with us and play a few final songs,' you know, 'brotherhood' and all that bulls***," Frehley said. "And then, the last month, once the show was sold out and they didn't need our help to sell out any more tickets, Paul Stanley went on 'The Howard Stern Show' and said, 'Well, if Ace and Peter got up on stage with us, you might as well call the band Piss.'"
Stanley's comments annoyed Frehley, who declared he wouldn't have appeared at the final show even if he had been invited. He also expressed how he believed himself to be a much better musician than Stanley on all fronts, though adding that he was cool with Simmons.
Tony Iommi
In a retrospective chat with Gibson TV in 2020, Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi discussed the various highlights of his illustrious career as a globetrotting musician and some of the famous bands he has shared the stage with over the decades. Iommi spoke fondly of Van Halen and recalled a humorous touring story of them seemingly copying everything that Black Sabbath did. When it came time to talk about KISS, though, Iommi wasn't quite as complimentary about the "Lick It Up" rockers.
"KISS, on the other hand ... Well, I don't know what happened there, because we didn't sort of get on with them," Iommi said, before laughing at an anecdote of how he and his bandmates saw KISS and Black Sabbath's names up on a sign, then decided to find the letter P to replace the K in KISS' name.
It doesn't appear as if the groups hung out together after shows either, since Black Sabbath apparently couldn't tell the actual KISS band members apart from their road crew. "We used to see them at the airport and we never knew who they were because they'd always have the makeup on," he said. "We couldn't tell if that was the crew or the band..."
Albert Bouchard
In the '70s, Blue Öyster Cult toured with KISS, and former drummer and founding member Albert Bouchard remembers the events that transpired all too well. In an interview with the podcast "Full in Bloom," Bouchard discussed several experiences with KISS and the band's general behavior on tour. "I'd be sitting there with Paul Stanley, going, 'Wow, this guy, really, he thinks he is God's gift ... Give it a break, man, don't tell me how great you are. You don't see me doing that ... we're all here together,'" he said.
Stanley's partner-in-crime, Gene Simmons, was just as bad and full of himself, according to Bouchard. "And Gene was the same way. He just felt the need to act superior, to sound superior — I don't know, what is that? Why do people do that?"
That being said, Bouchard couldn't help but laugh at an incident in which a roadie called Simmons by his real name, Chaim Witz. Reportedly, Simmons didn't appreciate it and chased the roadie throughout the building for retribution. When Bouchard asked Simmons what his problem was, since it's his given name after all, Simmons brushed him off. Nonetheless, Bouchard giggled about it all, even as he called Simmons "a jerk."
Joe Lynn Turner
Debates rage on in the music industry regarding the use of backing tracks. In fact, it's one of the sticking points in Mick Mars' bitter lawsuit against Mötley Crüe. Renowned singer Joe Lynn Turner, who has performed with the likes of Rainbow, Deep Purple, and Yngwie Malmsteen, is against it in principle.
Speaking to Metal Castle, Turner explained how "live music should be live," since that's what the audience shows up to see. He takes umbrage with bands who rely heavily on backing tracks as it's a way to cut corners rather than put on honest performances. "I understand there's a technology that certain bands use today, but if you're KISS, for example, maybe you ought to quit while you're ahead, guys," he said. "Don't you think you've got enough money to where you don't need to take all the static for doing what you're doing? All it's doing is destroying your legacy, and you'd probably be better off if you just stopped. I'm not trying to point them out individually, but they've been known to use it."
As a musician, Turner sympathizes with the grueling nature of constantly performing live and the toll it takes on artists. However, he thinks bands should either plan fewer dates or call it a day if they're incapable of performing live without backing tracks.
