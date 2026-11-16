The '80s were full of invigorating power ballads, and the musical trend seemingly peaked when members of Journey and the Babys came together to form the supergroup Bad English. Granted, there were several notable hits from 1989 that helped immortalize the power ballad trend, but the No. 1 song on November 16, "When I See You Smile," had the starpower to take it to the next level.

Journey's Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain had found themselves in a tough spot when their frontman, Steve Perry, stepped away from the group in 1987. Meanwhile, Cain's former bandmate John Waite had grown tired of performing solo, looking to put a new band together after their mutual group, the Babys, had dissolved earlier in the decade. When Cain, Schon, and Waite joined forces with former Babys bassist Ricky Phillips and Wild Dogs drummer Deen Castronovo, all five members of what would become the supergroup Bad English had been assembled.

The name was inspired by their mediocre pool skills, as it had become a ritual to play on the table next door to the studio in between takes while recording their self-titled debut album. The term "english" refers to spinning the cue ball in anticipation of the next shot, which some of the members were not good at — hence, Bad English. "When I See You Smile" was their biggest hit, soaring to the top of the charts 37 years ago today but ultimately solidifying Bad English as a one-hit wonder.