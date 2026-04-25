5 No. 1 Hits That Prove 1989 Was The Decade's Best Year For Power Ballads

Gather 'round the fire, children, and let us tell you about 1989, when power ballads were rock bands' answer to getting No. 1 hits. You see, by the end of the 1980s, rock stars felt it was time to show their sensitivity, at least at the beginning of the songs.

The singers began tenderly, making the aqua-netted fan-girls lean in before building and gaining momentum, with the emotional vocals becoming big and powerful as the song evolved. Finally, guitar solos and passionate drumming lifted to a crescendo involving a key change, and then, there was a good chance the song got quiet and introspective again in the last few measures. We'd wipe away a single tear, for we'd been through something. It was the best of times, it was the worst of times; it was power ballads, and in the year 1989, they were so popular that many reached the top spot on the U.S. charts.

While there was no shortage of sweeping love ballads that went to No. 1 that year, we are shining a light on power ballads more specifically, so Bette Midler's No. 1 hit, "Wind Beneath My Wings," has to sit this one out. We want electric guitar solos and heavy drums, which really help put the "power" in "power ballad." Plenty of noteworthy bangers came out in 1989 that didn't make it to No. 1, including "Close My Eyes Forever," by Lita Ford and Ozzy Osbourne, and "18 and Life" by Skid Row, but for our purposes, we're focusing only on chart-topping power ballads, and those include Bon Jovi, Poison, Sheriff, Bad English, and Roxette. Let's revisit those emotional jams.