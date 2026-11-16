The Classic '60s Album Cover That Almost Looked Completely Different In America
Though music should be all about music, no one can deny the impact of a memorable album cover. Boomers can envision certain album covers on a dime, and so can Gen Xers. But, sometimes folks across the pond from each other get different album covers, and even different track lists. Such was the case with the Jimi Hendrix Experience's 1967 debut, "Are You Experienced?" which looked totally different to Brits and Americans in their respective record shops.
Brits walking into record shops slid out an album cover that's ... fine? Actually, it's dark, pretty dull, and doesn't communicate anything about what Jimi Hendrix and his band sounded like. The cover just shows Hendrix wearing some kind of brocaded vest and matching cloak that he's holding out over bassist Noel Redding and drummer Mitch Mitchell like wings. The U.S. version, however, looks about as psychedelic as "Are You Experienced?" sounds. Hendrix, Redding, and Mitchell stand warped in a fish-eye bubble and wearing bright orange-yellow clothes backed by jarring purple trees. The lettering around the band is bubbled and curlicued. Suffice it to say that it's a vast improvement.
This cover change wasn't accidental — it stemmed from Hendrix himself. He straight up didn't like the U.K. album cover and told his manager, Chas Chandler, that he wanted something different for his debut in his home country. Hendrix liked the eye-popping, weird design of the Hollies' "Evolution" from 1967, got in touch with their photographer, Karl Ferris, and the rest is history — at least for Americans.
Different album cover, different track list
Photographer Karl Ferris took direct inspiration from Hendrix's music to craft the cover for the U.S. version of "Are You Experienced." He was blown away by Hendrix's sound, likening it to an alien in space peeking through the atmosphere to behold all the bewildered humans below. That's where the fish-eye shot comes from, a technique we're all familiar with nowadays but which was just coming into popular use in the '60s. Ferris got inventive and combined a massive fish-eye lens with some kind of infrared, color inversion technique that granted "Are You Experienced" its final, odd color grading. Ferris even had the chance to preview Hendrix's upcoming album at the time, "Axis: Bold as Love," which further fueled his imagination. As for the background foliage on the cover, that comes from the plants at London's Kew Botanical Gardens, which Ferris knew would look good when color inverted.
Not only is the album cover for "Are You Experienced" different in U.S. and U.K. versions, so is the track list. The U.S. version of the track list contains songs befitting the best year of Hendrix's career, 1967, including "Purple Haze," "Hey Joe," and "The Wind Cries Mary." Bafflingly, none of these three songs appear on the U.K. release. In according with the release trends of time, Track Records (Hendrix's U.K. label) released these three songs as singles separate from the album. Maybe this earned them some more money, we don't know. Otherwise, it was a clearly bonehead move that only compounds the uninspired sadness of the U.K.'s version of "Are You Experienced" and makes us even more glad that the U.S. avoided getting the same cover.