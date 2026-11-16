Though music should be all about music, no one can deny the impact of a memorable album cover. Boomers can envision certain album covers on a dime, and so can Gen Xers. But, sometimes folks across the pond from each other get different album covers, and even different track lists. Such was the case with the Jimi Hendrix Experience's 1967 debut, "Are You Experienced?" which looked totally different to Brits and Americans in their respective record shops.

Brits walking into record shops slid out an album cover that's ... fine? Actually, it's dark, pretty dull, and doesn't communicate anything about what Jimi Hendrix and his band sounded like. The cover just shows Hendrix wearing some kind of brocaded vest and matching cloak that he's holding out over bassist Noel Redding and drummer Mitch Mitchell like wings. The U.S. version, however, looks about as psychedelic as "Are You Experienced?" sounds. Hendrix, Redding, and Mitchell stand warped in a fish-eye bubble and wearing bright orange-yellow clothes backed by jarring purple trees. The lettering around the band is bubbled and curlicued. Suffice it to say that it's a vast improvement.

This cover change wasn't accidental — it stemmed from Hendrix himself. He straight up didn't like the U.K. album cover and told his manager, Chas Chandler, that he wanted something different for his debut in his home country. Hendrix liked the eye-popping, weird design of the Hollies' "Evolution" from 1967, got in touch with their photographer, Karl Ferris, and the rest is history — at least for Americans.