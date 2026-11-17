By the time Peter Gabriel left Genesis, he had been with the band for 10 years, since he was 15. Starting as a high school music project, the core members of Genesis stuck together from 1965 to 1974 and made their rock-star dreams come true. But after such a long period of time and growth together, it was no wonder that by the time they were recording their most ambitious album, "The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway," Gabriel was getting ready to move on.

"The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway" was the band's sixth and final album with Gabriel, who left at the end of that album's respective tour in 1975. Although the band tried to audition for a new singer, they decided to appoint their drummer, Phil Collins, as the new lead singer. This was ultimately the right move for everyone involved — Genesis developed into a pop band and created their most commercially successful work. Furthermore, Peter Gabriel was free to explore a solo career that became hugely successful, and Phil Collins was granted a spot in the limelight that also led to an outstanding solo career. Everybody won, including fans.

Although it is widely argued in the Genesis fandom which era was better, Gabriel or Collins, ultimately, when Gabriel left the band, everyone was the better for it. The band had reached their artistic peak with "The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway" and were free to explore a new creative avenue rather than retread old ground. This wasn't the end for Genesis, just the start of a new chapter.