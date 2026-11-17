Columbia Records was nearly ready to release Mariah Carey's self-titled debut album in the summer of 1990. The Long Island-raised singer was expected to be the label's next big star, and was already performing showcases and TV appearances highlighting her just-released debut single "Vision of Love." But Carey was more than a multi-octave voice: she wrote her own material, too, and while on tour penned a new ballad called "Love Takes Time."

"We just threw it down on tape thinking it would be for my second album," Mariah told Hits magazine at the time. But when label execs heard her demo, she continued, "... they all flipped out and said, 'This is a No. 1 record — we've got to stop and put it on this album!'" The track was recorded and mixed in just three days (Carey's first session with producer Walter Afanasieff, who'd work with her on her next five albums) and quickly added to the end of the album — a process so quick that early copies didn't even list the song.

"It was a song that actually was strong enough to stop the pressing," her co-writer Ben Margulies told the Mariah Network. "I don't know if they had to throw away a few hundred copies."