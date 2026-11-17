1990 No. 1, An Accidental Hidden Track, Hit The Top 36 Years Ago Today
Ah, the hidden track. When CDs became the dominant form of listening to music in the '90s, bands and record companies loved to stick a surprise at the end of a record — an unlisted song or, better yet, an extra tune tacked onto the last track after a lengthy silence, to surprise a listener who hadn't turned off their stereo yet. (This practice wasn't exclusive to CDs, of course; some of the best examples of hidden tracks were secrets on vinyl, too.)
The biggest surprise, of course, is when a hidden track reveals itself to be a huge hit. In 1990, that's exactly what happened for rising pop singer Mariah Carey. On November 17, 1990, "Love Takes Time" — her second single and a song fans initially wouldn't even know about until they let her debut album play all the way to the end — was in the middle of a run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track continued not only an impressive early run of success for Carey, but an incredible career full of more chart-toppers than almost any other act in music history.
Mariah Carey's second hit was a last-minute game changer
Columbia Records was nearly ready to release Mariah Carey's self-titled debut album in the summer of 1990. The Long Island-raised singer was expected to be the label's next big star, and was already performing showcases and TV appearances highlighting her just-released debut single "Vision of Love." But Carey was more than a multi-octave voice: she wrote her own material, too, and while on tour penned a new ballad called "Love Takes Time."
"We just threw it down on tape thinking it would be for my second album," Mariah told Hits magazine at the time. But when label execs heard her demo, she continued, "... they all flipped out and said, 'This is a No. 1 record — we've got to stop and put it on this album!'" The track was recorded and mixed in just three days (Carey's first session with producer Walter Afanasieff, who'd work with her on her next five albums) and quickly added to the end of the album — a process so quick that early copies didn't even list the song.
"It was a song that actually was strong enough to stop the pressing," her co-writer Ben Margulies told the Mariah Network. "I don't know if they had to throw away a few hundred copies."
Love Takes Time is part of an historic chart run
"Love Takes Time" was released as the second single from "Mariah Carey" in August 1990, while "Vision of Love" was carrying out a month-long stay at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. That same fall, "Time" made its stay at the top of the same chart, and by June of the following year, two more singles from her debut album, "Someday" and "I Don't Wanna Cry," would also peak at No. 1, a historic chart feat matched only by the Jackson 5.
But Carey's run of chart achievements was far from over. In 1995 and 1996, her Boyz II Men team-up "One Sweet Day" stayed at No. 1 for a record-setting 16 consecutive weeks — an achievement that stood until Lil Nas X outmatched her with a 19-week chart-topper for his country-rap smash "Old Town Road." And in 2019, Carey's unforgettable holiday classic "All I Want for Christmas is You" made its way to No. 1 on the Hot 100, giving Carey 19 career chart-toppers in America, the most of any solo artist. (She's one hit away from tying the all-time No. 1 record with the Beatles.)
Indeed, Mariah Carey has taken time at No. 1 on the Hot 100, and "Love Takes Time" was one of the first songs to get her there.