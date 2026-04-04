The Best Hidden Tracks In Rock History

Hidden tracks are among rock 'n' roll's most unexpected and delightful treasures — and some of those extra, unlisted, and unexpected gems are even better than others. The hidden track is essentially a secret song — a free bonus with the purchase of an album that's not listed on the cover, in the liner notes, or on the record or compact disc itself. And that's intentional on the part of the artist. They aimed to play a good-natured prank on the audience or even offer a little gift to devoted fans or those listeners who just kept the album running after they thought it was all over.

Hidden tracks were utilized occasionally in the 1960s and 1970s but really took off as a practice in the 1990s with the widespread adoption of CDs. The unique, groove-based technology of vinyl records and the separate, digital track system of CDs allowed for the inclusion of extra tunes and audio surprises — should listeners know where to look. Sometimes people just stumbled upon them. The phenomenon pretty much died with streaming music and its visible-at-all-times playlists, so let's look back through rock history at the best-ever hidden tracks.