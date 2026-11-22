Jazz has its own rich and deep history, and it doesn't really need the approval of the pop music world to thrive. But on occasion, some jazz singles and selections were so notable that against all odds, they became huge Top 40 hits. And for a brief time, those names known throughout jazz, which is more of a life's work and album-based medium, mingled on the Hot 100 with the crooners, rock bands, and disco divas.

Over the last few decades, music distribution has grown so highly categorized that different styles rarely mix on the Hot 100, Billboard's technically all-genre weekly list of the biggest songs in the country. Jazz is an overlooked genre to try out, and back in the 1960s, and even into the '70s, jazz and other exciting types of music might break through to mainstream pop stations or be performed on variety TV shows. Hordes of people captivated by some jazz tracks in particular made those songs into bona fide hits. They're fascinating, well-played, gorgeous, and unpredictable works of music, all without words. Here are five jazz songs that surprisingly became pop hits for the likes of Dave Brubeck, Vince Guaraldi, Ramsey Lewis, Hugh Masekela, and Spyro Gyra.