5 Jazz Songs That Became Surprise Pop Hits
Jazz has its own rich and deep history, and it doesn't really need the approval of the pop music world to thrive. But on occasion, some jazz singles and selections were so notable that against all odds, they became huge Top 40 hits. And for a brief time, those names known throughout jazz, which is more of a life's work and album-based medium, mingled on the Hot 100 with the crooners, rock bands, and disco divas.
Over the last few decades, music distribution has grown so highly categorized that different styles rarely mix on the Hot 100, Billboard's technically all-genre weekly list of the biggest songs in the country. Jazz is an overlooked genre to try out, and back in the 1960s, and even into the '70s, jazz and other exciting types of music might break through to mainstream pop stations or be performed on variety TV shows. Hordes of people captivated by some jazz tracks in particular made those songs into bona fide hits. They're fascinating, well-played, gorgeous, and unpredictable works of music, all without words. Here are five jazz songs that surprisingly became pop hits for the likes of Dave Brubeck, Vince Guaraldi, Ramsey Lewis, Hugh Masekela, and Spyro Gyra.
Take Five — The Dave Brubeck Quartet
In the late 1950s and early 1960s, what was marketed as jazz was heading in two very different directions: easy-listening instrumental versions of standards versus experimental works. Many of the latter tunes were exploring polytonality and polyrhythm — simultaneous and possibly incongruent melodies and beats — and all that excited quartet leader and pianist Dave Brubeck. Columbia Records head Goddard Lieberson, less interested in the boring stuff, entertained Brubeck's notion of recording a concept album in which every selection would utilize a non-traditional time signature. The highlight of "Time Out" was "Take Five," a hypnotic and compelling song with an odd five beats per measure and notable for Brubeck's elegant piano work and alto saxophonist Paul Desmond's charging melody.
Still, neither Columbia nor Brubeck had faith that the song could be a hit, thinking instead that the more approachable "Blue Rondo a la Turk" could break through. Deeming that track to have too long a title for DJs to take note, "Take Five" was promoted from B-side to A-side, and it took off. Not only did it set off a 5-4 craze in jazz, but it made the Dave Brubeck Quartet into accidental pop stars. "Time Out" sold two million copies, and "Take Five" sold more copies than any other jazz single in U.S. history. It was also a smash hit on the charts, landing at No. 25 in 1961.
Cast Your Fate to the Wind — Vince Guaraldi Trio
Bossa nova, rhythmic jazz from Brazil, hit the U.S. in a big way via Antonio Carlos Jobim's soundtrack to the 1959 movie "Black Orpheus." The album became a jumping off point for other jazz artists, including pianist and bandleader Vince Guaraldi, who covered four cuts on his 1962 LP "Jazz Impressions of Black Orpheus," mixing Latin American forms with his sprightly, piano-forward style. He also included the original instrumental "Cast Your Fate to the Wind," which was used as the B-side of the single "Samba de Orpheus" because it was the only remaining cut with a 45-appropriate running time.
"Samba de Orpheus" was met with a limited response, prompting Sacramento DJ Tony Bigg to flip over the record and play "Cast Your Fate to the Wind" instead. It got a write-up in a major radio newsletter, and before long, outlets around the country were enjoying a similar reaction. Credited to the Vince Guaraldi Trio, "Cast Your Fate to the Wind" cruised to No. 22 on the Hot 100 in 1963. The hit got Guaraldi noticed by TV producer Lee Mendelson, who commissioned the jazz musician to compose the music for a slew of "Peanuts" TV specials.
The 'In' Crowd — The Ramsey Lewis Trio
Active since the mid-1950s, the Ramsey Lewis Trio was a polished and authentic jazz combo that expanded its audience beyond genre aficionados in the 1960s by including covers of contemporary pop songs in their live sets and on their live-recorded albums. Audiences particularly liked their jazz takes on Beatles songs and Chris Kenner's "Something You Got," which appeared on 1964's "The Ramsey Lewis Trio at the Bohemian Caverns."
When the trio, led by pianist Ramsey Lewis, returned to that same Washington, D.C. club to make another live album in 1965, they knew they needed an interesting cover. While killing time in a diner the day of the show, their server played Dobie Gray's hit pop-soul single "The 'In' Crowd." The musicians developed the instrumental jazz arrangement that very day, transforming it into something wholly new and piano-forward. Three months after it was released, it made a big splash on the Hot 100, making in-roads into pop music's in crowd with a No. 5 chart placement.
Grazing in the Grass — Hugh Masekela
Hugh Masekela began playing trumpet in his South African boarding school at age 13, becoming interested in jazz after a viewing of the Bix Beiderbecke biopic "Young Man with a Horn." After studying at conservatories in London and New York — the latter paid for by benefactor Harry Belafonte — he released multiple albums in the 1960s that fused contemporary American jazz with traditional South African sounds, becoming a huge star on the scene in the process. For "The Promise of a Future," he recorded "Grazing in the Grass," which he'd first heard on a demo from songwriter friend Philemon Hou during a visit to Zambia. The album was one song short, and Masekela's saxophone player liked "Grazing in the Grass" so much they cut the instrumental track, a languid and rhythmic jazz piece dominated by trumpet and featuring frenetic percussion — it's a classic song with even more cowbell than "(Don't Fear) The Reaper."
Masekela didn't think much of the tune until Uni Records head Russ Regan sensed that it could be a hit if given a promotional push. He was right: In July 1968, "Grazing in the Grass" became the No. 1 song in the U.S. for two weeks.
Morning Dance — Spyro Gyra
Spyro Gyra — jokingly named after a kind of algae — started out as a house band at a Buffalo, New York club throughout the 1970s. By the end of the decade, they'd eagerly adopted the cutting-edge jazz fusion style pioneered by the Weather Report, one of the best supergroups in history, which combined rock, R&B, and funk with experimental jazz. After one self-release, Spyro Gyra's second album, the heavily Caribbean music-influenced "Morning Dance," came out on Infinity, which was absorbed into MCA Records, giving the quirky, free-flowing jazz band national distribution.
MCA picked the startling title track from "Morning Dance" to be a single, and despite it sounding little like the disco and new wave dominating radio at the time, it became a hit. Characterized by exuberant, fast-paced and melodic percussion, and the total lack of vocals, "Morning Dance" grooved into the Top 40, peaking at No. 24 in 1979.