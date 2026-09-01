5 Overlooked Genres To Try If You Love Classic Rock

So all you oldheads in the audience want to listen to something new, huh? Tired of the same rotation of 100 classic rock songs off the local radio station, 20% of which are "Hotel California"? Have no fear, because plenty of music exists that you might like, provided you dig beyond whatever's shoveled at you. There's whole genres of music waiting to be discovered that are suitable for classic rock lovers.

But first: How do we determine what kind of music classic rock lovers might like? Folks can't even stop debating which Zeppelin song is the most overrated, over half a century after their peak. On one hand, we could assume that classic rock true believers aren't going to go for post-deathened blackgaze-core or whatever it is your cousin makes in his bedroom. The safest bet is to choose genres that are similar enough in sound and style to classic rock's golden age (about 1964 to 1982), i.e., music that contains recognizable elements of folk, blues, psychedelia, early synth work, etc. Music that was contemporary to that golden age makes sense, too. At the same time, such music has to have been a part of its own scene, not a singular band or group that didn't fit in.

Our choices include international rock that never fully caught on abroad, flash-in-the-pan musical moments, genres that spawned other, more recognizable music, and more. Don't let your exploration die, here, though. Vinyls and streaming await.