Born 84 Years Ago Today In Seattle, He Revolutionized The Electric Guitar Forever
Most legacies are built over a lifetime, yet Jimi Hendrix managed to change electric guitar music forever in just four years. Born on November 27, 1942, Hendrix's childhood was pretty scattered. He was born in Seattle, Washington, to Lucille Jeter and Al Hendrix, who was drafted into World War II just a few days after their wedding. The distance made keeping the family unit together increasingly difficult, and eventually Jeter fell ill, moving a young Hendrix from one family member to another until Al returned to Seattle in 1945. However, his return didn't stabilize his relationship with Jeter, and they ultimately divorced in 1950.
Even as a young boy, Hendrix was already showing a clear fascination with instruments and would avoid chores by pretending to play the broom. In 1957, he was given a single-stringed ukulele found in an older woman's house that his father had been hired to clear out, and he used it to teach himself how to pick single notes and fiddle around with tuning.
Jeter's death in 1958 had a massive impact on Hendrix, but it was also the year that Al bought his son his first acoustic guitar for $5, equipping the legendary musician to form his first band, the Velvetones. Although the band was short-lived, Hendrix's ambitions had only grown, and in 1959, Al bought him his first electric guitar.
Jimi Hendrix earned his title as the greatest guitar player of all time
Jimi Hendrix managed to completely reinvent the way musicians play the electric guitar, but he was deeply influenced by the traditions of blues, rock 'n' roll, soul, and jazz. His career in music only truly started after he was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, and working as a session guitarist in the early '60s opened several doors for him, both in terms of expanding his network and giving him space to continue experimenting with his instruments. From Ike & Tina Turner to Little Richard and the Isley Brothers, Hendrix backed some of the top artists of the decade, and his big break came after he was offered a contract in 1966 to move to London and start his own band: the Jimi Hendrix Experience.
What set Hendrix apart was his supernatural ability to seemingly warp the electric guitar to his will, playing with distortion, feedback, and even just absurdly skillful technique. He was known to play the guitar with his teeth, and challenged the very idea of what it means to play an instrument. His humble upbringing, ability to learn by ear, and deep passion and love for his instrument helped him to push his medium to the very limit. After 1967 proved to be the best year of his career, it seemed like there was no stopping him.
Tragically, in September of 1970, Hendrix died just two months before his 28th birthday, leaving the musical landscape he helped to curate devastated in its wake. Hendrix was a once-in-a-lifetime talent, and much of today's rock music is owed to the earth-shattering innovations of a promising young talent, who remains beloved and celebrated even 84 years after his birth.