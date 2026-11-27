Most legacies are built over a lifetime, yet Jimi Hendrix managed to change electric guitar music forever in just four years. Born on November 27, 1942, Hendrix's childhood was pretty scattered. He was born in Seattle, Washington, to Lucille Jeter and Al Hendrix, who was drafted into World War II just a few days after their wedding. The distance made keeping the family unit together increasingly difficult, and eventually Jeter fell ill, moving a young Hendrix from one family member to another until Al returned to Seattle in 1945. However, his return didn't stabilize his relationship with Jeter, and they ultimately divorced in 1950.

Even as a young boy, Hendrix was already showing a clear fascination with instruments and would avoid chores by pretending to play the broom. In 1957, he was given a single-stringed ukulele found in an older woman's house that his father had been hired to clear out, and he used it to teach himself how to pick single notes and fiddle around with tuning.

Jeter's death in 1958 had a massive impact on Hendrix, but it was also the year that Al bought his son his first acoustic guitar for $5, equipping the legendary musician to form his first band, the Velvetones. Although the band was short-lived, Hendrix's ambitions had only grown, and in 1959, Al bought him his first electric guitar.