1960 No. 1, Written Decades Prior, Hit The Top 66 Years Ago Today
Popular music changed a lot from the '50s to the '60s, when rock 'n' roll took the stage and branched off into different subgenres, and somehow managed to get both harder and more poppy because of it. But 1960 was a unique time, when the music of the '50s hadn't yet fallen completely out of favor while the new waves of rock's future were coursing over the horizon. Artists from the '50s were still the epitome of popular music, and Elvis Presley, reluctantly called the king, was still the king 66 years ago, in mid-November 1960, when Presley's "Are You Lonesome Tonight?" topped the charts. Presley's version, however, was actually a cover of a song written over three decades before.
Despite being a cover, Presley's "Are You Lonesome Tonight?" performed fantastically and people loved it. The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 within just a couple of weeks of debuting on the charts on November 14, 1960, and is part of why 1960 was such a big year for Presley. It also didn't die off shortly after like many other singles; in fact, it had incredible longevity amongst fans. Over two decades later, in 1983, it received its first RIAA gold certification, and in 1992, it went double platinum. Is it Presley's top hit ever? No — but it's not bad for a song that dates back to the 1920s.
Are You Lonesome Tonight? was originally written in 1926
When Roy Turk and Lou Handman originally wrote "Are You Lonesome Tonight?," rock 'n' roll wasn't even a thought yet. The year was 1926, and Turk and Handman intended the tune to be a waltz that sounded like popular music from decades earlier when they published it as a standalone piece of sheet music. The writers were some of the great songwriters of Tin Pan Alley — a neighborhood of New York that greatly influenced the popular music scene in the early 20th century. And as such, the song was picked up fast.
"Are You Lonesome Tonight?" was recorded at least twice in 1927, though only one of them made the song a hit, and that was by "First Lady of the Radio" Vaughn De Leath. This piece of '20s radio pop hit No. 4 on the charts, paving the way for it to be covered numerous times. Jerry Macy and John Ryan made it a duet, while Al Jolson — from the famous classic film "The Jazz Singer" — and Henry Burr also covered it. But when it comes to the song's immortalization, that belongs to one man, and one man alone: Elvis Presley. His version is the only one that was still popular enough decades after its release to garner the sales required to go multi-platinum, and it might just be the last great version of this 1926 tune to ever be recorded.