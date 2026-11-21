Popular music changed a lot from the '50s to the '60s, when rock 'n' roll took the stage and branched off into different subgenres, and somehow managed to get both harder and more poppy because of it. But 1960 was a unique time, when the music of the '50s hadn't yet fallen completely out of favor while the new waves of rock's future were coursing over the horizon. Artists from the '50s were still the epitome of popular music, and Elvis Presley, reluctantly called the king, was still the king 66 years ago, in mid-November 1960, when Presley's "Are You Lonesome Tonight?" topped the charts. Presley's version, however, was actually a cover of a song written over three decades before.

Despite being a cover, Presley's "Are You Lonesome Tonight?" performed fantastically and people loved it. The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 within just a couple of weeks of debuting on the charts on November 14, 1960, and is part of why 1960 was such a big year for Presley. It also didn't die off shortly after like many other singles; in fact, it had incredible longevity amongst fans. Over two decades later, in 1983, it received its first RIAA gold certification, and in 1992, it went double platinum. Is it Presley's top hit ever? No — but it's not bad for a song that dates back to the 1920s.