If heavy metal had a philosopher king, it was Lemmy Kilmister. With his trademark mustache, cowboy hat, and dry wit, the Motörhead frontman issued many pearls of wisdom throughout the band's 40-year run, which ended soon after Lemmy's death on December 28, 2015. And death was a regular muse of Lemmy's: He wrote many songs about it for Motörhead, and witnessed it firsthand during his 70 years of life. He even once remarked on its positive effect on a musician's legacy.

The lad known as Ian Fraser Kilmister was born on December 24, 1945, in Stoke-on-Trent, England. Like many of his peers, he was swept up in the British Invasion of the early '60s, playing in early mod/rock bands and working as Jimi Hendrix's guitar tech. In '71, Lemmy joined space rock pioneers Hawkwind as their bassist and vocalist; it's him singing on "Silver Machine," a cosmic track that reached No. 3 in the U.K. in '72.

But after a 1975 U.S. border patrol bust involving Lemmy, Hawkwind were forced to cancel several shows. Because of this, as well as other bad behavior by Lemmy, the band fired him, but he got the last laugh: Lemmy put together Motörhead, named after a song he recorded with Hawkwind, and kicked off a legacy that echoes to this very day. Amidst the headbanging, Lemmy developed a unique perspective on life, and that's why he's our quote of the day.