Quote Of The Day By Lemmy: 'It Is A Well-Known Mystery That Guitar Players Suddenly...'
If heavy metal had a philosopher king, it was Lemmy Kilmister. With his trademark mustache, cowboy hat, and dry wit, the Motörhead frontman issued many pearls of wisdom throughout the band's 40-year run, which ended soon after Lemmy's death on December 28, 2015. And death was a regular muse of Lemmy's: He wrote many songs about it for Motörhead, and witnessed it firsthand during his 70 years of life. He even once remarked on its positive effect on a musician's legacy.
The lad known as Ian Fraser Kilmister was born on December 24, 1945, in Stoke-on-Trent, England. Like many of his peers, he was swept up in the British Invasion of the early '60s, playing in early mod/rock bands and working as Jimi Hendrix's guitar tech. In '71, Lemmy joined space rock pioneers Hawkwind as their bassist and vocalist; it's him singing on "Silver Machine," a cosmic track that reached No. 3 in the U.K. in '72.
But after a 1975 U.S. border patrol bust involving Lemmy, Hawkwind were forced to cancel several shows. Because of this, as well as other bad behavior by Lemmy, the band fired him, but he got the last laugh: Lemmy put together Motörhead, named after a song he recorded with Hawkwind, and kicked off a legacy that echoes to this very day. Amidst the headbanging, Lemmy developed a unique perspective on life, and that's why he's our quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Lemmy
"It is a well-known mystery that guitar players suddenly get better once they are dead."
When Lemmy spoke with Classic Rock Revisited (via Blabbermouth) in 2011, the interviewer brought up how Motörhead opened for Ozzy Osbourne on his first tour as a solo artist in 1981. Lemmy was asked to give his take on Randy Rhoads, the virtuoso guitarist who helped shape Ozzy's post-Black Sabbath career. Tragically, Rhoads died on March 19, 1982, in a freak plane accident, aged just 25.
"He was really a good guy," remarked Lemmy. "... Boy, could he play guitar. He became an even better guitar player after he died ... Buddy Holly was the first. Stevie Ray Vaughan is known by a lot more people than had ever heard of him when he was alive." This insight demonstrates why Lemmy was wiser than his grizzled appearance would have you think.
Deeper Meaning of Lemmy's Quote — Appreciate Your Heroes While They're Alive
On the surface, Lemmy highlighted how many artists are undervalued during their lifetimes. Look at classic rock, and there are plenty of musicians who only became famous after their deaths. It seems that only after they were gone did some of these icons get the credit and recognition they deserved. Ironically, one could argue that Lemmy was one such person.
Motörhead was massively influential on heavy metal; The band's speed and aggression practically birthed thrash in the 1980s. But in the mainstream? Many rock fans know Ozzy's "Mama, I'm Coming Home," but may not be aware that Lemmy wrote the lyrics (as well as the words for "See You on the Other Side," "Desire," and more). Furthermore, as of 2026, Motörhead is not in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, despite being eligible since 2003. In fact, they've only been nominated once, in 2020 — five years after Lemmy and Phil Taylor's death, and two years after Eddie Clark died.
And the other aspect of Lemmy's quote? He was a hilariously witty man. "If you didn't do anything that wasn't good for you, it would be a very dull life," he told the Independent in 2005.
More Quotes From Lemmy
- "Everybody's born to lose — you're gonna die, aren't ya? So why not live to win?"
- "As you go through life's rich tapestry, you realize that most people you meet aren't fit to shine your shoes. It's a sad fact, but it's true. A good friend is someone who'd hide you if you were on the run for murder. How many of them do you know?"
- "Where you live is just a geographical preference. I like it here [in Los Angeles] because the sun shines a lot and you don't get the cynical f***ing English b***ing about everything."
- "In your twenties, you think you are immortal. In your thirties, you hope you are immortal. In your forties, you just pray it doesn't hurt too much, and by the time you reach my age, you become convinced that, well, [death] could be just around the corner."
- "I don't do regrets. Regrets are pointless. It's too late for regrets. You've already done it, haven't you? You've lived your life. No point wishing you could change it."