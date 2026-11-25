For many if not most of the best known and most popular duos in music history, the story ends when the clear breakout star of the act goes on to become a rousing success as a solo performer. In splitting up their small but potent rock and pop bands, the superstar-in-the-making leaves behind their less famous partner. Even in the longest running rock duos of all time, one person goes on to greatness, and the other fades into obscurity or moves into a non-musical line of work. The whole world is then left wondering: Whatever happened to that other person from that musical duo that everyone loved?

To be fair, every also-ran, or less celebrated member of a no longer intact duo, had the resources and opportunity to pursue most any whim. And pursue they did, finding solace and creative outlets in their choices. But rarely does that bring with it fortune and celebrity. Here's what ultimately became of the secondary members of Simon & Garfunkel, Wham!, Hall & Oates, the Carpenters, and Sonny and Cher.