Born 76 Years Ago Today In Massachusetts, He Went From Rock Star To One Of TV's Most Memorable Mobsters
On November 22, 1950, iconic classic rock guitarist turned crime drama actor Steven Van Zandt was born in Massachusetts. Variously and frequently known as Little Steven, Miami Steve, and Little Stevie Van Zandt, the musician honed his chops in the southern New Jersey bar band scene of the '60s and '70s, playing in raucous bands like Steel Mill, the Dovells, the Asbury Jukes, and then reconnecting with the star of that first group to become an official member of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. Van Zandt's work can be heard on numerous rock songs every boomer dad knows by heart, but now in his 70s, he's probably better known for playing gangster Silvio Dante on "The Sopranos."
Van Zandt entered the E Street Band after "Born to Run" was completed in 1975, and then, after playing acoustic guitar and mandolin on 1984's "Born in the USA," he decided to focus on his solo work and missed out on the subsequent concert tour so lucrative that it smashed a world record. Although he'd eventually reunite with Springsteen, he came to regret the move. "It was a mistake I've never recovered from. Financially, it was apocalyptic," Van Zandt told Rolling Stone in 2020. Van Zandt was never the same after he left his famous band, but that's not necessarily a bad thing, as he found success in other avenues.
Steven Van Zandt fought injustice and played organized criminals
Around his departure from the E Street Band, Steven Van Zandt formed Artists United Against Apartheid to raise awareness of the oppressive, racially separatist government of South Africa. Van Zandt recruited major musicians to make "Sun City," a 1985 song of protest about the eponymous South African resort that attracted big-name rock stars. The charity single was a Top 40 hit and it signaled a cultural shift — South African apartheid formally ended in 1994. "But is that worth losing all of my friends, all of my power base, all my juice, all my celebrity capital, to save a few lives?" Van Zandt posited to Rolling Stone. "And you've got to say, 'Yeah, sure. It was.'"
In 1997, Van Zandt inducted the Rascals into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame; "The Sopranos" creator David Chase saw his speech. "He was really funny — glued you to the TV and very charismatic," Chase recalled in "Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple" (via People). "I said, 'That guy's gotta be in the show.'" A broke Van Zandt accepted the invite, and joined the cast because the role of mob associate Silvio Dante was written for him — he didn't want to displace a more experienced actor by going for another part. Van Zandt was a crucial cornerstone of the series that won 21 Emmy Awards over its 1999 to 2007 run.