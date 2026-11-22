On November 22, 1950, iconic classic rock guitarist turned crime drama actor Steven Van Zandt was born in Massachusetts. Variously and frequently known as Little Steven, Miami Steve, and Little Stevie Van Zandt, the musician honed his chops in the southern New Jersey bar band scene of the '60s and '70s, playing in raucous bands like Steel Mill, the Dovells, the Asbury Jukes, and then reconnecting with the star of that first group to become an official member of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. Van Zandt's work can be heard on numerous rock songs every boomer dad knows by heart, but now in his 70s, he's probably better known for playing gangster Silvio Dante on "The Sopranos."

Van Zandt entered the E Street Band after "Born to Run" was completed in 1975, and then, after playing acoustic guitar and mandolin on 1984's "Born in the USA," he decided to focus on his solo work and missed out on the subsequent concert tour so lucrative that it smashed a world record. Although he'd eventually reunite with Springsteen, he came to regret the move. "It was a mistake I've never recovered from. Financially, it was apocalyptic," Van Zandt told Rolling Stone in 2020. Van Zandt was never the same after he left his famous band, but that's not necessarily a bad thing, as he found success in other avenues.