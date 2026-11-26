5 Guitar Solos That Ran Way Longer Live Than On The Record
Since our ancestors first began banging rocks and sticks together to create rhythm and singing with pitch to invent melody, improvisation has been foundational to live music. But improvising to your heart's content doesn't work so well when you're constrained by studio time and radio airplay — that stuff is expensive! Playing live is still where a guitarist can let their colors fly, especially when the muse strikes during a guitar solo.
Rock 'n' roll records are littered with guitar solos — iconic moments that take a record from great to legendary. Although these aren't the longest guitar solos in rock history, the solos on this list are so long and so outlandish, there's no way they could have fit on a vinyl LP without pushing out half of the other songs on the record. Not every band is brave enough to put out a track like Pink Floyd's 23-and-a-half-minute "Echoes" or make every album a double-album because of their guitarist's inspired whims.
These solos aren't just longer than their studio counterparts; in a lot of ways, they're even better. From Jimmy Page turning a six-minute song into a 30-minute concerto, to Pink Floyd's David Gilmour demonstrating why he's one of the best string-benders in the business, these solos are so long and so good, a record could not have handled their sheer awesomeness.
Dazed and Confused — Led Zeppelin
Originally performed by the Yardbirds, "Dazed and Confused" lacked sauce until Robert Plant and the rest of Led Zeppelin took a stab at it for their debut album. Jimmy Page's solo was originally just a small part of a six-minute song, but the band extended Page's solo time to a whopping 30 minutes when they played the song live in 1975. A 25-minute version of "Dazed and Confused" recorded in 1972 was released on Zeppelin's 2003 compilation album, "How the West Was Won," but even that version is lacking a whole 10 minutes of Page's mind-bending, rule-breaking guitar virtuosity.
One of the most iconic elements of this song is Page's use of a violin bow on his electric guitar. With a soft tremolo, he flutters the bow on his strings to create an atmospheric hum like the overdriven fluttering of bird wings. The heavy distortion juxtaposed with the bow's light touch is otherworldly and characteristic of Page's heavy experimentation with the electric guitar.
The 35-minute version of the track is a rock 'n' roll odyssey, taking the listener across several different passages and sonic landscapes. Like a choose-your-own-adventure book, every turn of the page is a new monster bursting from Page's guitar that always leaves you wondering where the song is going next. It's the only way to make a 35-minute song feel fresh and exciting from start to finish.
Purple Rain — Prince
A once-in-a-generation talent, Prince rocked the world in 1984 when he released his album "Purple Rain" and the accompanying film. One of his most iconic songs, the title track features an incredibly passionate and technically complicated solo at its conclusion, but when he performed it live in Syracuse in 1985, the master transcended the ethereal plane when he extended it twice as long.
The studio recording is already long, totaling just under five minutes. This live version practically doubles it, adding a two-minute solo to the beginning and extending the end solo to eight minutes. There are a couple gaps where Prince lets the audience sing along and simply bask in his presence, but when he does get started on that solo, its like revving up an engine and letting it go, as he rides that guitar over the horizon and far into space.
Part blues, part rock, part angel from on high, Prince's solo is both grounded and transcendental. His penchant for melody is only matched by his tasteful flair and the blues flourishes that remind the listener he's not an ethereal being, just one of the greatest guitar players to have ever graced this earth. The only live recording that might top this one, was when he performed "Purple Rain" at the 2007 Super Bowl Halftime show, and the sky literally wept right as he took the stage.
Comfortably Numb — Pink Floyd
One of Pink Floyd's most iconic songs is "Comfortably Numb" from their 1979 album "The Wall," primarily because of David Gilmour's iconic guitar solos in the middle and end of the song. It features Gilmour's signature bending technique on full display as he bends notes from the bottom to the top of the musical staff with flawless ease. The stand-out solo is the second one, coming in at about two minutes, but when Pink Floyd performed it live in 1994 for their upcoming live film, "Pulse," Gilmour goes ballistic, extending the solo to a few seconds short of six minutes.
The first solo following the first chorus is exactly the same as the studio recording, but the final solo that ends the song is an entirely new beast. Just when you think he's going to start winding down at the eight-minute mark, Gilmour's guitar shrieks like a banshee or a broken fire-truck siren in what becomes a mind-bending breakdown of the song. He follows this by reaching up into the guitar's highest register, bending his strings as high as they go past the guitar's last frets.
When the song finally does come to an end and everyone's holding their final chords, he still goes buckwild throwing in as many arpeggios and flourishes as he can before the conclusive chord comes to a halt. This has become a definitive live version of the song, with Gilmour choosing to play the extended solo in his solo act, including on his own live album, "Live at Pompeii."
Midnight Rambler — The Rolling Stones
Originally appearing on their 1969 album, "Let It Bleed," the studio version of "Midnight Rambler" runs at just shy of seven minutes long and features both a harmonica solo from Mick Jagger and a guitar solo from Keith Richards. As soon as the band started performing it live, however, they loosened the reins on Jagger and Richards, displaying both musicians at their creative peak and proving 1969 was the best year of their career.
This blues-rock song transitions clearly between three different sections on the record, but live, the lines blur as the musicians onstage are all watching each other for changes and the song becomes just one long solo, as captured on video in their 1971 performance at the Marquee Club. The band's lead musicians each get their chance to shine, including new member Mick Taylor, who busts out some effortless guitar licks even while Jagger is behaving with bizarre antics during the solo, like pumping his chest and staring down the crowd with unblinking eyes.
The super-solo version of this track was eventually put on record in 1970 on the band's live album, "Get Yer Ya-Ya's Out!" The track runs about nine minutes and was recorded at Madison Square Garden. The band kept it in their repertoire through 1976 and then reintroduced it to their set list beginning in 1989. While most performances of the song run around nine minutes, in some instances they have gone for 12 and even 15 minutes.
While My Guitar Gently Weeps — Prince (again)
Prince is so incredible at extending guitar solos, we had to include him twice. After George Harrison's passing in 2001, Harrison was honored at the 2004 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony by a special performance featuring his son and some of his Traveling Wilburys bandmates. The band is joined by special guest Prince, who enters the song with a piercing guitar wail, like the opening aria of an opera. He makes that guitar sing, capturing both the solemnity of the event and the song with a single note, but he also might have been getting revenge against Rolling Stone for excluding him from their list of guitar greats.
Although the guitar solo by Marc Mann in the middle of the song is fine, it's choppy and lacking gusto — Prince proves immediately he is of a completely different caliber. The original song, recorded for the Beatles' "White Album," features a short, 45-second solo by Harrison with similar riffs, but Prince expands it to three minutes with additional flourishes and screeching pinch harmonics, grinning the whole time as Harrison's son laughs and stares in awe beside him.
When the solo ends, the audience doesn't even have time to react before Prince turns and walks off the stage, throwing his guitar up in the air with undisputable finality. Although Prince has made this song, and this moment, about himself, his solo never lacks taste or appropriateness; in order to properly pay tribute to one of the greatest rock guitarists of all time, Prince delivers one of the greatest guitar solos of all time.