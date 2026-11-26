Since our ancestors first began banging rocks and sticks together to create rhythm and singing with pitch to invent melody, improvisation has been foundational to live music. But improvising to your heart's content doesn't work so well when you're constrained by studio time and radio airplay — that stuff is expensive! Playing live is still where a guitarist can let their colors fly, especially when the muse strikes during a guitar solo.

Rock 'n' roll records are littered with guitar solos — iconic moments that take a record from great to legendary. Although these aren't the longest guitar solos in rock history, the solos on this list are so long and so outlandish, there's no way they could have fit on a vinyl LP without pushing out half of the other songs on the record. Not every band is brave enough to put out a track like Pink Floyd's 23-and-a-half-minute "Echoes" or make every album a double-album because of their guitarist's inspired whims.

These solos aren't just longer than their studio counterparts; in a lot of ways, they're even better. From Jimmy Page turning a six-minute song into a 30-minute concerto, to Pink Floyd's David Gilmour demonstrating why he's one of the best string-benders in the business, these solos are so long and so good, a record could not have handled their sheer awesomeness.