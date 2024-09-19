Prince's Guitar Solo That Might Have Been Revenge Against Rolling Stone

It was March 15, 2004, and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York City was in full swing. Among the inductees that year was Prince as well as the Beatles' George Harrison, who had died over two years earlier. As part of the event, an all-star lineup of musicians paid tribute to Harrison with a rendition of one of his best-known Beatles songs, "While My Guitar Gently Weeps." Onstage was Tom Petty and members of his band the Heartbreakers, Jeff Lynne of Electric Light Orchestra, Steve Winwood on keyboards, and Harrison's son, Dhani, on acoustic guitar, among other performers. Off on stage left stood Prince, in a black and red pinstripe suit, open-collared blood-red shirt, and homburg hat in a matching color.

Prince was one of the most important solo acts in history, but he still played with others, including his backup bands the Revolution to the New Power Generation. Still, he wasn't about to be overshadowed by anyone, and as he began the song's final solo that night, he showed the rest of the band — and the world — that he could wail on electric guitar with the best of the best. Even though Rolling Stone magazine had, in a glaring omission, not included him in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists the year before. Prince might have been letting the editors know just how badly they'd messed up by not including him.