10 Types Of Guitar Picking Every Rock Fan Should Know
"Anyone can play guitar," Radiohead wrote on 1993's "Pablo Honey." Maybe that's true for a simple, beginner song like Bob Dylan's "Knockin' on Heaven's Door." But what about songs that require alternate picking, hybrid picking, economy picking, sweep picking, or loads of other picking methods beyond the old strumma-strumma and plucka-plucka? Rock fans ought to know about such techniques in order to appreciate music better.
The truth is, there's a gajillion ways to pick guitar strings, but not all ways are classified as their own, unique style. If you don't use your pinky to pluck the guitar, but use fingers one through four (index through ring), that's not its own style. But if you alternate up/down picking patterns, that's different enough to be dubbed "alterative picking," for instance. You can think of such picking techniques like a toolbox that rhythm guitarists, lead guitarists, novices, and virtuosos alike can pluck from (so to speak) to make the music they want to make. While we can't account for each and every technique, we can explain the most prominent ones that you've heard in your favorite songs, even if you don't realize it.
And while such picking styles crop up in rock, rock doesn't have a monopoly on them. Ragtime in the 1800s inspired blues guitar, which bled into jazz, folk, and rock, all the way to highly technical modern metal, and all of which utilize various picking techniques. So, let's have a look at some of the finger action you might have come across on your music listening journey.
Downpicking
If you've ever heard the Hetfield "Yeah!," you've heard the Hetfield chugga-chugga. Metallica frontman James Hetfield is the easiest go-to example of a master downpicker, which is exactly what it sounds like: picking downwards from low to high strings. This technique sounds vastly different and far more brutish than raking the pick downwards and upwards, like in a "Wonderwall"-ish strum-along affair. It's also way more tiring and difficult than you might think. Give it a shot at a high bpm (beats per minute) and see if you can keep up with eighth notes without dragging behind. If you do, give us a Hetfield "Yeah!"
Fingerpicking
Time to ditch the triangular-shaped pick and use your fingers — that's fingerpicking in a nutshell. While classical guitar players and their long fingernails and vinyl strings rule the fingerpicking roost, rock guitarists fingerpick, too. Dire Straits lead Mark Knopfler is an obvious, if idiosyncratic, example, as is Fleetwood Mac's Lindsay Buckingham in his ferocious performance like "Big Love" from 1997's "The Dance." When fingerpicking, you can use your fingers (the fleshy parts), your nails, or those fingerpicks that slide onto each individual finger like ring. Vary up your fingerpicking patterns to make musical magic.
Hybrid Picking
Easier said than done, hard to capture on film, and often only happening in little bursts as needed, hybrid picking employs a combination of guitar picked-strums (the typical triangular picks) and fingerpicking. This means keeping the pick between thumb and first finger and opening up the other fingers to pluck higher strings. Maybe a composition necessitates hybrid picking in a particular section to reach certain notes in time, or maybe it just feels better for hand positioning. Either way, this is an advanced technique that the likes of master, self-taught improv guitarist Guthrie Govan employ — sparingly, we might add.
Alternate Picking
Alternate picking is the kind of thing that a non-guitarist will never think about. Basically, it's an inefficient hassle to pluck each note using a downward hand motion, so you've got to play some strings moving your hand up, and some down. You can also skip strings (like going from the A string to the G string), which is way harder than you think. Alternate picking takes a tremendous amount of practice, especially to get even dynamics (volume) and tone across your strikes. Numerous guitarists employ this technique, from Stevie Ray Vaughan to Allan Holdsworth.
Economy Picking
Economy picking involves using the most minimal hand movements to hit the widest array of notes in the shortest amount of time. This is not the same as striking individual notes ASAP. Rather, this is a workaround for playing notes faster than is physically possible if you pluck each note individually. Think of quick, up/down patterns that cluster groups of notes together. The right hand and left hand to be perfectly synchronized, and you have to plan which direction your hand is going to go. Advanced stuff.
Sweep Picking
You can think of sweep picking as an offshoot of economy picking, or the other way around. The difference is that sweeps focus on arpeggios, i.e., musical scales played one note at a time, often rapidly. To a viewer, it'll look like a guitarist is raking, or sweeping, a pick straight down or up the strings, high to low, or low to high. The rate of the sweep has to be perfectly timed with the fretting fingers to make a smooth, legato sequence of notes. The non-plucked strings can't ring out, either, but have to stay muted. It's not easy, but is something of a professional guitarist's staple at this point.
Tapping
Tapping is more of pressing/lifting, hammer on/pull off technique than a straight-up picking technique, but everyone's heard it and will want to know how it works. We've got Eddie Van Halen to thank for popularizing tapping with 1978's "Eruption" (even though he never learned how to read music), which involves tapping a string along the guitar's fretboard to produce a note rather than plucking the string down near the guitar's body. You can pull off all sorts of complex, ultra-fast shenanigans by playing this way, especially if you tap with both hands. Like sweeping, tapping has become something of a staple for professional guitarists.
Tremolo Picking
Black metal fans know all about tremolo picking, and it's easy to remember because "tremolo" sounds like "tremble," which is basically what your hand does when tremolo picking. Depending on the bpm of the song, the goal is to hit 32nd notes, which, when tremolo picked, start to resemble one, sustained note. Maintaining dynamics is the trick here, as well as the distance of your picking hand from the strings. In realms of classic rock, "Misirlou Twist" from Dick Dale And His Del-Tones (1962) showcases a perfect example of tremolo picking. But any time a guitarist shreds up the fretboard as fast as possible, tremolo picking might be at play.
Flatpicking
Rock fans have likely come across flatpicking when dipping into realms of folk rock and blues, but especially bluegrass, which the Byrds' guitarist Clarence White helped migrate into rock. The picking hand of a flatpicker might look loose, or even sloppy, but make no mistake: every up/down movement is calculated. That's because flatpicking builds on alternate picking to incorporate multiple string strikes into each hand movement, like you're slashing away at the fretboard. Everything sounds crisp, sharp, twangy, and uses picks (not fingers).
Cotten Picking
Cousin to flat picking, at least when looking at musical styles — country, folk, folk rock — Cotten picking indeed lives up to its name by sounding downhome and Southern. It relies on an alternating, low string part that switches back and forth between two strings. We've all heard this, but to help the reader hear what we mean, you can listen to the low end of the Beatles' "I've Just Seen a Face" — it sounds like a honky-tonk hoedown. This style is unique in that it traces back to one person: modern guitar progenitor Elizabeth Cotten, born 1895 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.