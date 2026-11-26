"Anyone can play guitar," Radiohead wrote on 1993's "Pablo Honey." Maybe that's true for a simple, beginner song like Bob Dylan's "Knockin' on Heaven's Door." But what about songs that require alternate picking, hybrid picking, economy picking, sweep picking, or loads of other picking methods beyond the old strumma-strumma and plucka-plucka? Rock fans ought to know about such techniques in order to appreciate music better.

The truth is, there's a gajillion ways to pick guitar strings, but not all ways are classified as their own, unique style. If you don't use your pinky to pluck the guitar, but use fingers one through four (index through ring), that's not its own style. But if you alternate up/down picking patterns, that's different enough to be dubbed "alterative picking," for instance. You can think of such picking techniques like a toolbox that rhythm guitarists, lead guitarists, novices, and virtuosos alike can pluck from (so to speak) to make the music they want to make. While we can't account for each and every technique, we can explain the most prominent ones that you've heard in your favorite songs, even if you don't realize it.

And while such picking styles crop up in rock, rock doesn't have a monopoly on them. Ragtime in the 1800s inspired blues guitar, which bled into jazz, folk, and rock, all the way to highly technical modern metal, and all of which utilize various picking techniques. So, let's have a look at some of the finger action you might have come across on your music listening journey.