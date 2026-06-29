10 Easy Songs To Learn On Guitar For Beginners

The best way to learn is to play. Are you going to get better at basketball by reading about basketball? No, you've got to go play it. Same goes for an instrument like the guitar. Beginners need to find simple songs and play them, top to bottom (or as much as possible), to learn rudiments. Thankfully, lots of songs — even big songs from big artists — are not only shockingly easy to play, but even suitable for novices.

Beginner guitarists have to lock down certain sets of skills. They've got to move through basic chord shapes, coordinate their left and right hands to play together, stay on tempo, and lock into the right rhythm, learn core terminology like "semitone" (one half of a musical step, like from an A to an A#) or "action" (how high the strings are from the fretboard), etc. Players can't get swamped in a technical morass, though. They need a happy place where they can feel rewarded. They also need to stay focused on meaningful practice, not busy work (the so-called "80/20 rule" for guitar). This means starting with simple fare like G D C open chords and power chords — things music snobs roll their eyes at but which will help you play whole, actual songs.

For this article, we've chosen a variety of songs that build basic skills, bit by bit, and even contain stretch goals within songs. We've got folk-rock, punk, country, metal, and more, all within the reach of a new player.