Yacht Rock Albums With The Most Hit Singles, Ranked
Yacht rock took hold in the late 1970s and early 1980s, offering a jazzier and more muscular take on generally light and toothless soft rock. Incorporating creative rhythms, bouncy bass, surprisingly grinding guitar, and lots of electric piano, yacht rock was sophisticated and mature pop aimed at aging boomers, and it was mastered by a handful of thoughtful rockers in search of all that was smooth to express their feelings about love and life. There's a small but definitive canon of the classic singles that define yacht rock, and a great many of them originated on some bop-bursting albums that generated one hit single after another.
What we now consider yacht rock was formulated and executed by particular artists, notably Christopher Cross, Toto, Steely Dan, Kenny Loggins, and the Doobie Brothers. They each released one blockbuster LP that sent numerous songs into the upper reaches of the Billboard Hot 100 pop chart. No other yacht rock albums generated more Top 40 smashes than these did.
1. Christopher Cross – Christopher Cross
Mostly a low-key, pensive, and elegant affair, Christopher Cross' self-titled debut album, released in late 1979, showcased the singer's gentle guitar playing and emotion-packed voice. It took a few months for Cross to break through, which happened when "Ride Like the Wind" started climbing the pop chart. With prominent background vocals from Michael McDonald of the Doobie Brothers, the album's most hard-charging entry (if a song with a string section and harmonies can be considered as such) rode up to No. 2 on the Hot 100 in early 1980. Cross followed it with the slight, soothing "Sailing," a yacht rock song that's actually about being on a boat. That one spent a week at No. 1 and later won the Grammy Awards for record of the year and song of the year.
After those first two mega-hits, the nine-track LP gave off two more singles, the mid-tempo laments "Never Be the Same" and "Say You'll Be Mine," which peaked at No. 15 and No. 20, respectively. Winning the Grammy for album of the year and landing Cross the best new artist prize, the musician's eponymous album had four Top 20 singles.
2. Toto IV – Toto
A big part of the yacht rock sound is the professionalism provided by the use of Los Angeles-based session musicians. In the late '70s, some of those studio players formed their own band, and they called themselves Toto. After showing off their R&B and hard rock chops on hits like "Georgy Porgy" and "Hold the Line," Toto went full soft rock on their fourth album, 1982's "Toto IV." Immaculately recorded and pristinely performed, it's an ideal yacht rock artifact that won the Grammy Award for album of the year.
The first single from the album, the gently grooving and occasionally bombastic "Rosanna," also won the Grammy for record of the year after making it up to No. 2 on the Hot 100. After that came the appealing "Make Believe," which could only get as high as No. 30 on the pop chart. Toto recovered and then some with the third "Toto IV" single, the imaginative and hypnotic "Africa," a No. 1 smash and a nearly perfect '80s song that everyone agrees on. The 4-million-selling album held a fourth big hit: "I Won't Hold You Back," which moved into the Top 10 in the spring of 1983.
3. Aja – Steely Dan
Under leaders Walter Becker and Donald Fagen, Steely Dan produced a crisp and sophisticated blend of jazz, rock, and R&B played by an ever-evolving lineup, which served as the foundation and inspiration for so many successive yacht rock acts. After several ambitious albums in the 1970s, their sixth LP, 1977's "Aja," was their first consistently yacht rock record.
Bridging a gap between mainstream rock and soft rock, all three Top 40 singles from "Aja" became classic rock radio staples, beginning with the keyboard-saturated and brassy "Peg." Also dominated by the unmistakable, soulful vocals of guest singer Michael McDonald of the Doobie Brothers, "Peg" hit No. 11 in early 1978. A few months later, "Deacon Blues" followed, and that single peaked at No. 19 on the pop chart. The third and final single released from "Aja" was a Top 40 hit, too, as "Josie" made it up to No. 26 in the fall of 1978.
4. High Adventure – Kenny Loggins
As one half of the 1970s duo Loggins & Messina with Jim Messina, Kenny Loggins put forth an amiable, bubbly folk-rock sound. Following the pair's 1976 split, Loggins quickly set out on his own with a gentler, more introspective, and keyboard-heavy yacht rock sound. Loggins' first few solo LPs unleashed yacht rock standards that performed well on the Hot 100, like "This Is It" and "Keep the Fire," laying the groundwork for the generously stocked 1982 album "High Adventure."
While none of the singles managed to sail into the Top 10, all three promotional tracks from "High Adventure," Loggins' entreaties to love and life experience, landed squarely in the Top 40 of the pop chart and sometimes placed higher on Billboard's rock and adult contemporary lists. "Don't Fight It" got up to No. 17," "Heart to Heart" bested it at No. 15, and "Welcome to Heartlight" settled in at No. 24.
5. Minute by Minute – The Doobie Brothers
The soulful, husky-voiced Michael McDonald formally joined the Doobie Brothers on the 1976 album "Takin' It to the Streets." Thus began the band's transformation from sprawling, Southern rock-flavored jam band into a grown-up soft rock band. The new guy's third LP with the group, 1978's "Minute by Minute," was the Doobie Brothers album that turned McDonald into a yacht rock icon and the band into yacht rock standard-bearers.
Hitting the Hot 100 in early 1979, "What a Fool Believes" was massive, going all the way to No. 1 and later landing the Grammy for record of the year. The next single and title track injected a bit more soul and slowed down the rhythm, but it was no less yacht rocking; "Minute by Minute" spent a spell at No. 14. The "Minute by Minute" LP sent a third song into the Top 40 in the final quarter of 1979, as "Dependin' On You" hit No. 25.