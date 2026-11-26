Yacht rock took hold in the late 1970s and early 1980s, offering a jazzier and more muscular take on generally light and toothless soft rock. Incorporating creative rhythms, bouncy bass, surprisingly grinding guitar, and lots of electric piano, yacht rock was sophisticated and mature pop aimed at aging boomers, and it was mastered by a handful of thoughtful rockers in search of all that was smooth to express their feelings about love and life. There's a small but definitive canon of the classic singles that define yacht rock, and a great many of them originated on some bop-bursting albums that generated one hit single after another.

What we now consider yacht rock was formulated and executed by particular artists, notably Christopher Cross, Toto, Steely Dan, Kenny Loggins, and the Doobie Brothers. They each released one blockbuster LP that sent numerous songs into the upper reaches of the Billboard Hot 100 pop chart. No other yacht rock albums generated more Top 40 smashes than these did.