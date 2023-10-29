Who Is Matthew Perry's Famous Father?

The tragic death of actor Matthew Perry has seen "Friends" lose its first major cast member, but fans of the series may also know that the actor wasn't the only member of his family to appear on the long-running show. Matthew Perry is survived by his father, John Bennett Perry, an actor of some repute in his own right.

Born in 1941, in Williamstown, Massachusetts, John Bennett Perry counts appearances on "The West Wing," "Independence Day," and "Murder, She Wrote" among his credits. He also received a Daytime Emmy Award nomination, for his work on daytime talk show "Everyday" in the late 1970s. For many, though, John Bennett Perry may be best known as the sailor in the "Old Spice" commercials that aired during the 1970s

John Bennett Perry married Suzanne Langford in 1968; their son, Matthew Perry, was born in August 1969. The couple divorced less than a year after his birth, however, with Langford subsequently raising him.