Who Is Matthew Perry's Famous Father?
The tragic death of actor Matthew Perry has seen "Friends" lose its first major cast member, but fans of the series may also know that the actor wasn't the only member of his family to appear on the long-running show. Matthew Perry is survived by his father, John Bennett Perry, an actor of some repute in his own right.
Born in 1941, in Williamstown, Massachusetts, John Bennett Perry counts appearances on "The West Wing," "Independence Day," and "Murder, She Wrote" among his credits. He also received a Daytime Emmy Award nomination, for his work on daytime talk show "Everyday" in the late 1970s. For many, though, John Bennett Perry may be best known as the sailor in the "Old Spice" commercials that aired during the 1970s
John Bennett Perry married Suzanne Langford in 1968; their son, Matthew Perry, was born in August 1969. The couple divorced less than a year after his birth, however, with Langford subsequently raising him.
A career spanning TV, stage, and movies
While Matthew Perry's extended time playing Chandler Bing quickly eclipsed his father's fame, John Bennett Perry had notable successes on television, in film, and on stage. Getting his break as a stage actor, he appeared in the 1967 musical "Now Is the Time for All Good Men," which ran for less than a year. His first credited television appearance was on the TV movie "Bobby Jo and the Good Time Band" in 1972; the following year, he secured a recurring role across five episodes of NBC's "Police Story."
The father and son acting duo also appeared on-screen at the same time on several occasions, both on "Friends" and other shows. While in the "My Unicorn" episode of "Scrubs," Perry Senior played Gregory Parks, the father of Perry Junior's character Murray Marks. On "Friends," in the episode "The One with Rachel's New Dress," John Perry played the father of Rachel Green's boyfriend at the time.
Despite a long-running career, John Bennett Perry has been absent from TV and film since 2011. He was last seen in the 2011 movie "Bob's New Suit" and on the single-camera comedy show "Mr. Sunshine," which was co-created by Matthew Perry and ran for just three months in 2011.