Friends Star Matthew Perry Dead At 54

Friends star Matthew Perry has died, according to the LA Times. The actor, who was 54 years old, reportedly passed away as a result of a drowning accident at an LA-area home, according to anonymous sources. It was noted there was no sign of foul play. TMZ has reported Perry was playing pickleball earlier in the day, and was found unresponsive a couple of hours later, but there is no official word on the cause of death.

Matthew Perry was born to actor John Bennett Perry and his wife Suzanne on August 19, 1969 in Massachusetts. His parents separated when he was an infant, and he grew up in Canada with his mother, returning to the United States when he was a teenager. He scored several acting roles, but didn't hit the big time until he was cast as Chandler Bing on "Friends," which got its start in 1994.