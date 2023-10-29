Inside Matthew Perry's Relationship With Matt LeBlanc

The tragic death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry has brought an end to one of sitcom TV's most enduring double acts, but the actors behind Chandler and Joey were as equally close as their on-screen characters. Joey, played by Matt LeBlanc, was Chandler's longtime comic foil: His best friend as much as his constant frustration. In real life, though, the two actors had a connection that even separate careers couldn't break.

While they may not have lived together — or adopted a chick and a duck together — Perry and LaBlanc could count on their friendship nonetheless. On the 2016 Summer TCA press tour, Matt LeBlanc described the relationship as a "shorthand" with which the two men could always understand each other.

"I saw him yesterday. I love that guy!" LeBlanc said, Hello reported. "I can not see him for five years and then get in a room together and still have that shorthand with each other. It's amazing, really. Ten years in a building with no windows and the doors locked, we got to know each other pretty well."