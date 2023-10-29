Who Are Matthew Perry's Famous Journalist Mom And Stepfather ?

Matthew Perry, best known for his iconic role as Chandler in "Friends," died on October 28, 2023. As reported by NBC News, the actor is thought to have accidentally drowned at his Los Angeles home. Alongside appearing in "Friends" in the main cast from 1994 to 2004, Perry starred in "Fools Rush In" and "Almost Heroes" as well as other shows and films. However, Perry wasn't the only famous one in his family. The actor's mother is Suzanne Morrison, a journalist who served as a press secretary for Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, and his stepfather is none other than Keith Morrison of "Dateline."

Previously married to Matthew's father John Bennett Perry, Suzanne separated from Perry shortly after Matthew was born. She went on to marry Morrison in 1981 and has four children with him in addition to Matthew. During the time Suzanne worked for Trudeau, Trudeau's son Justin (who would later follow in his father's footsteps to become the Prime Minister of Canada) and Matthew attended the same elementary school.