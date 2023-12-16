What David Bowie's Former Bandmates Said About Him

As famous as he was — and for many decades at that — it seems like the world never really knew the "real" David Bowie. Perhaps it's because he so frequently presented himself in the guise of a character. While his music spoke to relatable concerns and the state of the human condition, Bowie cycled through all-consuming personas like "The Thin White Duke" and "Ziggy Stardust" and just as frequently changed his musical style to keep up with trends and to create new ones.

But along with genius-level abilities for music, art, and curation came bewilderment and unpredictability. Because the world never knew what Bowie was going to do next, he stayed inscrutable, and admirers forever wanted to try to understand him and his motivations. Long before and long after his unexpected death in 2016, music biographers and reporters have questioned Bowie's closest, most trusted, and most prolific collaborators in search of information and anecdotes. Fans just want to know what Bowie was like offstage, without the makeup, and outside of the pursuit of art. Here then is a character sketch of the actual David Bowie, as drawn by the words of those who knew him best — the musicians with whom he most frequently worked.