Why People Flock To Stonehenge During The Winter Solstice

Stonehenge holds a singular, mystical status in the minds of the U.K. public and around the world. No doubt the mystique surrounding Stonehenge — located in Salisbury, England about 2 hours by train southwest of London — stems from all the unanswered questions about the monolithic stone monument. Who built it? Why was it built? How was it built? Sites like English Heritage overview the likely construction of Stonehenge, down to the use of 25-ton sarsen stones that originated 20 miles away and the building of ditches and enclosures of earth at the site. And while researchers have chipped away at Stonehenge's mysteries since its first discovery back in 1620, many answers remain unknown.

The British Museum outlines the evolution of Stonehenge over time, from its likely very first wooden poles erected in 7000 B.C.E. to the first stones arriving a whopping 4,000 years later. People were buried at the site from 1900 to 1650 B.C.E., and starting in 1500 B.C.E. the site seemingly started to fall out of use. Stonehenge's peak period fell between 2,500 and 2,000 years ago, when it served a function crucial to the lives and survival of the people at the time: a solar calendar. Most critically, it was apparently used to track the sun to and from the winter solstice on December 21 or 22 in the northern hemisphere — the darkest day of the year that heralds more light to come. And today? Many people still flock to Stonehenge for this same purpose.