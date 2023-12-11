The Origins Of The 8 Witch's Sabbaths Explained

Many world religions share certain common features: prominent people who establish a faith, central god figures whom the faith honors, defined rituals of propitiation and commune with the divine or transcendent, dictums about conduct, rules about language, and even codes about food and clothing. But there's a far more fundamental aspect of mystical customs that long predates entanglements of modern theology: the seasonal cycle. It's no accident that many religious holidays often coincide with solar events, as Learn Religions says of the winter solstice.

Go back far enough in time, and all spiritual experience just might return to one singularity: "sympathetic magic," i.e., influence nature by doing action a, b, or c. Cave paintings — the earliest human art — are sometimes described as sympathetic magic because they feature pictures of animals presumably to understand them, catalog them, and in a sense, control them, as PBS explains. Long before meat came shrink-wrapped in the freezer section of the grocery store humanity was, by necessity, far more connected to seasonal cycles, animal reproductive cycles, vegetative growth cycles, weather systems, and so forth.

This is where "Witch's Sabbaths" come into play. The eight Sabbaths — often spelled "Sabbats" — are an attempt on the part of modern-day pagans, neo-pagans, heathens — take your pick of term — to reconnect with nature by stationing holy days at intervals throughout the calendar year. In so doing, they borrow from the old to make something new and take inspiration from a variety of ancient traditions.