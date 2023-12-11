How The Winter Solstice May Affect Your Body, According To Science

Feeling slow, sluggish, down, etc. — i.e., having a "low mood," aka unfocused affective state — on the winter solstice can be seen as a small manifestation of the type of feelings that many people experience through darker, winter months. Not that someone needs to feel peppy, sociable, and cheerful all the time — that would be weird and, frankly, unhealthy in its own way. Think of winter as a forced annual reminder to slow down, store up, and turn your attention to what can best be done at that time.

At their most extreme, the winter blues — as they're sometimes called — become an actual, classifiable, diagnosable psychological disorder called "seasonal affective disorder," or the appropriate acronym "SAD." As the Mayo Clinic describes, there are treatments available for SAD, like psychotherapy, phototherapy (exposure to artificial light), and medication. But please: Before self-diagnosing, understand that there's a world of difference between "feeling glum" and SAD, same as there's a world of difference between "feeling down" and being diagnosed with major depressive disorder by an actual psychiatrist. Just like wintertime itself, folks feeling down in darker months might just have to let it happen — and then arrive on the other side along with spring.

On that note, the winter solstice can be seen as an annual nadir, or the lowest point in the solar cycle of warmth, light, and growth. It's the darkest day, once a year, and it presages bright times to come.