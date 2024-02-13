What Happened To Hitler's Wealth After He Died?

When Adolf Hitler died by suicide with the fall of the Nazi Third Reich on April 30, 1945, he did so having been forced into the "Führerbunker," a series of subterranean rooms where he and his closest allies shielded themselves from the heavy bombardment of Soviet forces during the Battle of Berlin. The bunker in question was built many feet below the New Reich Chancellery, a sumptuous primary residence that the Nazi leader had commissioned in 1938 to "make an impression on people." According to "Inside the Third Riech," the memoirs of the man tasked with creating the new chancellery, Albert Speer, Hitler had ordered him to make the building quickly but "of solid construction," telling him: "The cost is immaterial."

The New Reich Chancellery was built the following year and became the center of the Third Reich until the Nazis were defeated. The story of its construction shows the vast funds that were at Hitler's disposal for the fulfillment of his every whim, with the dictator effectively having personal control over the German treasury and amassing a vast fortune of his own before his empire came crashing down. But how much was Hitler worth at the peak of his power, and what happened to his immense wealth? The short answer is that most of it was returned to those it was stolen from or reverted to the post-war German states. However, as with many deaths, there was also a notable legal battle involving those who claimed to be his inheritors. Here are the details.