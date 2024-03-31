Wrestlers You Would Never Recognize Without Makeup

Melissa Cervantes, who's known in wrestling as Thunder Rosa, has been working in various federations since her debut in 2014 and is arguably best known for her title-winning tenure with All Elite Wrestling, where she has plied her trade since 2021. As Thunder Rosa's hardcore fans know, the performer also known as "La Mera Mera" has a résumé that goes far above and beyond professional wrestling. Not only was she once was an MMA fighter, she also holds a bachelor's degree in Sociology and has been a social worker, which is something so important to her that even her catchy ring name stems from her old workplace, Thunder Road, where she helped teens and young adults with serious problems. She's done so much in her life that she only got into wrestling at a relatively late age of 27, but anyone who's seen her knows this hasn't exactly slowed her down.

Apart from her energetic in-ring style, "La Mera Mera" is known for the eye-popping variations of intricate Día de los Muertos style skull makeup she wears while on the job. However, she's not one of those pro wrestlers who protect their true identity by any means necessary. As such, fans who are used to the skull designs might be looking at an adjustment period if they check out her social media, where she often posts images of herself without the face paint. She has also experimented with a glitzier makeup design that doesn't cover so much of her face.