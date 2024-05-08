The Chilling Final Words Of The Apollo 1 Crew

In comparison to the more recent Challenger and Columbia space shuttle disasters, fewer people likely know about the Apollo 1 catastrophe that killed the mission's three crew members. Back in 1967 — two years before humanity's historic 1969 moon landing – Virgil "Gus" Grissom, Edward H. White, and Roger B. Chaffee died while conducting training exercises in their space shuttle at Cape Canaveral Launch Complex 34. They accounted for three of seven total deaths leading up to the moon landing, and the site of their death has been converted into a permanent memorial.

Like the later deaths of the crews of the Challenger and Columbia spacecraft, Grissom, White, and Chaffee fell victim to "technical and management lapses," as a NASA investigation at the time concluded. And like their later counterparts, these three individuals died before anyone could save their lives. They also left us with some final words. In fact, the Apollo 1 crew was far more aware of their impending fate than others who lost their life in service to the stars.

At 6:31 p.m. on February 21 — ahead of the crew's intended launch — Grissom, White, and Chaffee sat in their craft on their launch pad going through a countdown simulation. They sealed their hatches and flooded the environment with oxygen — then a fire erupted in the module. The crew howled for help while others ran to rescue them. Before communications went out, Chaffee yelled, "Hey, we're burning up," per The New York Times.