The Worst Part Of The Apollo 1 Disaster Isn't What You Think

In the current day and age, space travel is one of those things that seems like it might soon be within reach for the everyday person. Well, relatively speaking, at least — space tourism is still very much in the realm of the rich, as attested by the many photos and news stories of celebrities and billionaires being launched into space.

Despite all the glamour, though, it's worth remembering that space travel is a dangerous thing, and has a history frequently punctuated by tragedy. In the U.S., there were the Challenger and Columbia disasters, but also the first major incident: the Apollo 1 disaster. In short, Apollo 1 (then designated Apollo 204) was supposed to be the first crewed flight of the program. But the craft never got off the ground; during a series of tests on Cape Kennedy's launch pad on January 27, 1967, a fire broke out in the command module. All three astronauts inside — Virgil "Gus" Grissom, Edward White, and Roger Chaffee — died in the flames.

The entire incident was tragic — there's no denying that — but the more you look into the incident, the more you realize that, like the space shuttle Columbia, the worst part of the disaster isn't what you think. Perhaps the actual worst part of Apollo 1 wasn't just the deaths, but rather the preceding decisions and other circumstances at the time surrounding the incident.