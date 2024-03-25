What Happened To The Bodies Of The Apollo 1 Crew?

When thinking of space-related disasters, many people's minds might go to the 1986 Challenger mission that saw seven crew members die after their shuttle ignited during liftoff. But nearly 20 years prior in 1967 another accident took the lives of three men — Virgil "Gus" Grissom, Edward H. White, and Roger B. Chaffee — before they even reached the sky. Like the later Challenger explosion, mechanical error was to blame. And like the crew of the later Challenger mission, these three men didn't die immediately.

On January 27, 1967, the crew of the Apollo 1 mission — formally the Apollo 204 mission — was carrying out training procedures inside their space shuttle at the Cape Canaveral Launch Complex 34 ahead of their February 21 launch. At about 6:30 p.m. a fire broke out on their launch pad while they were inside the shuttle and devoured their oxygen. By the time emergency crews got to the scene and gained access to the craft, the three men inside had asphyxiated. Investigations revealed that "technical and management lapses" had caused the fire, as NASA reports.

Multiple memorial services from January 29 through 31 honored the men and their sacrifice. Their three bodies had been recovered from the craft intact and were buried at individual funerals: Grissom and Chaffee at Arlington National Cemetery and White at West Point Military Academy. A memorial in honor of the three of them, meanwhile, sits at West Point. It was only recently commemorated on June 2, 2022.