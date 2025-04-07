Details That Came Out About The JonBenét Ramsey Case Years Later

In 2006, the murder of JonBenét Ramsey briefly appeared to have been solved with the confession of John Mark Karr. Karr, 41 years old in 2006, certainly seemed to fit the bill. He had been arrested on charges of possession of child sex abuse images (inexplicably a misdemeanor charge) in 2001, and was apparently obsessed with both the Ramsey case and that of Polly Klaas, a 12-year-old girl who was kidnapped and murdered in 1993. Karr had written creepy emails to a journalism professor who had produced documentaries on the Ramsey case, including the deeply disturbing lines "Sometimes little girls are closer to me than with their parents or any other person in their lives. When I refer to myself as JonBenét's Closest, maybe now you understand."

The final Agatha Christie-like clue was that Karr had once signed a yearbook with a phrase that may have been linked to "S.B.T.C.," the acronym used to sign the ransom note found in the Ramsey house. Karr himself claimed to have been in the Ramsey home on the night of the murder, though claimed the death was accidental. Given all this, Karr was extradited from Thailand to face charges in the United States.

But the case fell apart. There was no way to tie Karr to Colorado, and the DNA recovered from JonBenét's clothing did not match a sample from Karr. The whole affair seemed to be an especially disheartening example of the false confession phenomenon. In 2025, Karr was said to be living quietly outside the United States and was rumored to have transitioned, though a website still used the url johnmarkkarr.com. Among the AI images and photos of young, female murder victims, Ramsey and Klaas among them, are Karr's denials that he has ever led a cult.

