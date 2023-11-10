The Tragic 1993 Murder Of Polly Klaas

The unlikely kidnapping and murder of 12-year-old Polly Klaas was the kind of nightmarish event that almost never happens. Klaas was not picked up from some remote location but was forcibly removed from the safety of her own home, abducted during a sleepover while her mother was asleep in another room. It would take two months for police to find Klaas' body and the upsetting details of the landmark case would go on to change U.S. law.

Klaas' kidnapping took place on the night of October 1, 1993, in the small town of Petaluma in California, when a man broke into the Klaas' home while the girl's mother, Eve Nichol, was fast asleep. According to Oxygen, at knifepoint, the intruder used electrical wire and gags to restrain the two other children at the slumber party, before leaving the home with Klaas.

In a heartbreaking near miss for the police, on-duty officers actually met the killer that night after a woman spotted a vehicle stuck in a ditch nearby several hours after the event. The driver was reportedly nervous, unkempt, and sweating profusely but the police at the scene had not yet gotten wind of the kidnapping and let him leave after helping him free his car. The police would eventually circle back to the driver several months later after evidence tied him to the awful crime.