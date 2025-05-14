The Tragic Injury Harriet Tubman Never Recovered From

It was circa 1836 when a farmer named Barrett followed one of the people he enslaved to the village store one autumn evening. The man was supposed to be working, but he'd left without permission. A 13-year-old girl named Araminta "Minty" Ross followed Barrett, who caught up to the enslaved man at the store and declared he'd earned a whipping. He called on Ross and others nearby to help tie the man up, and after the man ran away, Ross blocked the doorway in an effort to slow down Barrett's chase.

Barrett then picked up a two-pound weight that was sitting nearby and chucked it at the running man. Instead, it hit Ross, who would later go down in history as Harriet Tubman after changing her name when she married John Tubman in 1944. Her mother, also named Harriet, nursed Tubman back to health after the weight "struck [her] a stunning blow on the head," per Sarah Bradford's 1897 book "Harriet: The Moses of her People."

Despite her injury, which led to lifelong issues, Tubman went on to help some 70 enslaved people escape to freedom via the Underground Railroad, per the Harriet Tubman Byway. The name detracts from the reality of what she risked, though. Tubman, who escaped a Maryland plantation and made her way to Philadelphia, returned to the South at least 13 times on foot to escort other enslaved people north to freedom. She did all that and more while dealing with the aftermath of what today would likely be considered a traumatic brain injury.

