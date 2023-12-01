Here's Where You'll Find Harriet Tubman's Grave

Sometimes it takes a whole lot of work to make the smallest difference, no matter how that difference might grow down the line. Few embody that statement better than Harriet Tubman, a figure rightfully revered in American history as a "conductor" of the 19th-century Underground Railroad that ushered over 100,000 enslaved Black Americans to freedom.

As History recounts, Tubman escaped slavery in Maryland in 1849 and found work at a house in Philadelphia — but couldn't leave so many others behind. Although some claim a higher number, Tubman estimated that she helped rescue about 70 people across 13 separate trips back to Maryland, per the National Park Service. In comparison, the U.S. Library of Congress says that nearly 4 million Americans were enslaved in the mid-1800s when Tubman was active. Such numbers fall by the wayside, though, when looking at the kind of unabashed bravery it would have taken for Tubman and others to risk capture while escorting people to safety.

Tubman's story has lived on in the over 110 years since she died in 1913. In 2021, President Joe Biden rekindled the process for minting her face on the U.S. $20 bill, per CNBC. Meanwhile, Tubman has no official federal commemorative site — only a simple grave at Fort Hill Cemetery in Auburn, New York, where she lived, per Find a Grave. It reads "Harriet Tubman David" on one side and has a small paragraph about her life and work on the other.