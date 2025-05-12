Many of the most important battles of World War II are those that resulted in Allied victories. After all, the Allies would go on to win the war, so the biggest, most significant battles tend to be remembered as the ones they won as well. But during the early years of the war, especially, Allied victories were hard to come by. The Germans overran Europe at such a rapid pace that it seemed no army could stop them. This meant the Allies suffered loss after loss.

Advertisement

These terrible defeats resulted in some of the most nightmarish battle stories of World War II. Troops who surrendered became prisoners of war, sometimes for years, and endured untold hardships. Other times, the defeated soldiers were murdered or tortured. But even defeats had bright spots, with the intense pressure only found in the midst of a losing battle leading to some seemingly superhuman acts of heroism.

While the Allies lost dozens of battles, these ones are all notable for different reasons, from the grit of the fighters to tactics and results that changed warfare. Here are 11 battles that the Allies actually lost during WWII.