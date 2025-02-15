These Were Hitler's Plans For Russia If He'd Won WWII

It is widely believed that if the Allied Forces lost World War II, the results would have been disastrous for humanity. In Germany, Adolf Hitler's Nazi regime had shown itself to be both expansionist and murderous, attacking neighboring territory throughout Europe and committing the horrors of the Holocaust, which saw the systematic killing of 6 million Jews and millions of other people the Nazi considered "undesirable." Like expansionism, the killings were based on a twisted ideology that Hitler laid out in his book "Mein Kampf." It argued for the establishment of a racially and culturally homogenous Germany with enough "Lebensraum," or living space, for the ethnically-cleaned nation to claim as their own.

The question of what the world might have looked like if Hitler had won has fascinated both artists and historians for decades. Philip K. Dick's novel "The Man in the High Castle" explores this alternative line of history, portraying the Nazis and Imperial Japan growing to dominate even the United States after emerging victorious in World War II. But while the image of America under Nazi rule takes a flight of fancy to imagine, historians note that on the Eastern Front, Hitler was at one point within touching distance of having the Soviet Union succumb to his aggression.

The USSR's vast resources ultimately turned the tide and led to the fall of Berlin. But the Nazi's surprise turn against the East, Operation Barbarossa, audaciously sought to deliver a fatal blow against the Soviets. If it had succeeded, Hitler would have been in a strong position to assert dominance over the whole of Europe — and to use Russian land as he pleased.

