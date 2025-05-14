Grant Imahara's Most Dangerous Moments On MythBusters

The most common potential workplace hazards on the set of "MythBusters" were speed, fire, and heavy-duty machinery. But the show, in its intrepid pursuit of truth, could also get disgusting, to the point where Grant Imahara once had to get very close to biological waste. One of the legends looked at in the 2009 episode "Mini Myth Mayhem" was if it's possible to build a working candle out of earwax, a concept that got the show's attention when it was executed in a "Shrek" movie.

Advertisement

A doctor specializing in ear, nose, and throat concerns procured for the "MythBusters" production earwax in bulk, purportedly removed from the canals of hundreds of the physician's own patients. Imahara began the experiment by heating up the specimen jar full of earwax chunks so as to melt it down into a pliable state. "And that's when things went horribly wrong," Imahara told Mental Floss. "We found out later on that the reason that the doctor had removed all the earwax from people's ears was because it was infected." The smell of burning, germ-laden earwax was so noxious that it caused Imahara to spontaneously dry vomit. He couldn't continue to participate in the experiment, such was the severity of the smell. Other crew members made the candle, which didn't light. "It was probably the grossest thing I've ever done in my life," Imahara revealed.

Advertisement