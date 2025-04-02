What Grant Imahara's Former Costars Said About Him

Some of "MythBusters" host Adam Savage's best moments came in proximity to Grant Imahara. Behind the scenes of the long-running series, and between shots and set-ups, Savage delighted in Imahara's sense of humor. "Grant was hilarious. You know this, Grant was funny," Savage said on his web series "Tested." "But, interpersonally he was hilarious. And the thing about him was that he was an uncommonly good impressionist. And he had impressions of all of his coworkers." Imhara's imitation of Savage was frenetic hand-drumming, and his impression of Jamie Hyneman was to hold his hands in front of his face to approximate a woolly mustache.

Just after Imahara died in 2020, Savage memorialized him on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle person," Savage wrote. "Working with Grant was so much fun. I'll miss my friend." A year later, Savage offered some more thoughts on his deceased costar. "Those of us that were lucky enough to know Grant knew him as a lovely man of honor, who wanted to share his knowledge with everybody," he told Yahoo! Entertainment. "My favorite memory of Grant is, every time an experiment went the way that it should have, Grant expressed so much joy with his face."