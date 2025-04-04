5 Inventions You Didn't Know Grant Imahara Worked On

Best known for his 13-year stint as a host and tester on the Discovery Channel's wildly popular "MythBusters," Grant Imahara was one of the more famous and popular scientists of the 21st century. That fame and adulation came in large part because he worked on really cool stuff that appealed to the general public. Apart from the scaled-up, surprisingly educational, and dangerous experiments conducted on "MythBusters," Imahara did more of the same on the series "White Rabbit Project" and he lent his engineering and animatronics expertise to state-of-the-art technology for Disney and the "Star Wars" movies.

Advertisement

Certainly among the most tragic things to affect the cast of "MythBusters," Grant Imahara died at age 49 in 2020, after sustaining an aneurysm. Not only did he leave behind a library of television — he acted in a "Star Trek" show and appeared on the truth-telling "Drunk History," to mention just a couple – Imahara also made his mark on science. His legacy is one of creativity and invention; here are some of the amazing gadgets, robots, and pop cultural technology brought into existence by Grant Imahara.