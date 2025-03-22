Rock Bands Who Were Never The Same After These Tragedies

Rock 'n' roll is a spirit, ethos, and way of life, but the genre also attracts a lot of heartache. There are many rock bands who were never the same after experiencing tragedies. It could be the death of a pivotal member, such as a legendary frontman, or even several bandmates in the most harrowing of circumstances. No tragedy is ever easy to process, but sometimes it's so bad that music is the last thing on anyone's mind for a long time afterward.

Advertisement

While there are artists who bounce back and carry on in some shape or form, everyone knows that something changed — and the group will never be what it was before the event. From Linkin Park to Slipknot, let's look back at the tragedies that shaped the trajectory of rock bands forever. Be warned, though: Due to the nature of this article, some of these stories aren't easy to read about, so proceed with caution.