Rock Bands Who Were Never The Same After These Tragedies
Rock 'n' roll is a spirit, ethos, and way of life, but the genre also attracts a lot of heartache. There are many rock bands who were never the same after experiencing tragedies. It could be the death of a pivotal member, such as a legendary frontman, or even several bandmates in the most harrowing of circumstances. No tragedy is ever easy to process, but sometimes it's so bad that music is the last thing on anyone's mind for a long time afterward.
While there are artists who bounce back and carry on in some shape or form, everyone knows that something changed — and the group will never be what it was before the event. From Linkin Park to Slipknot, let's look back at the tragedies that shaped the trajectory of rock bands forever. Be warned, though: Due to the nature of this article, some of these stories aren't easy to read about, so proceed with caution.
The Lynyrd Skynyrd plane crash changed the band forever
Lynyrd Skynyrd's tragic real-life story features a devastating event that is any band's worst nightmare. In 1977, members of Lynyrd Skynyrd stepped onto a chartered plane in Greenville, South Carolina. As per Rolling Stone, a few people expressed reservations about the declining state of the plane — a 30-year-old Convair 240 — but there were plans in the pipeline to trade it in for an upgraded aircraft. As it turns out, their concerns were more than warranted, especially that fateful day, as both engines failed during the flight, and the plane fell from the skies into a Mississippi forest.
The crash resulted in the deaths of the pilots — Walter McCreary and William Gray — Lynyrd Skynyrd's assistant road manager, Dean Kilpatrick, and band members Ronnie Van Zant, Steve Gaines, and Cassie Gaines. The 20 survivors of the accident suffered varying degrees of injuries. Needless to say, it was a long, hard road to recovery from both the physical and mental wounds of what transpired.
Two days after the tragedy, the band's keyboardist Billy Powell updated the press about the status of Lynyrd Skynyrd. He didn't think they would continue performing. He was right. Lynyrd Skynyrd broke up. However, in 1987, they reunited with Ronnie's younger brother, Johnny, taking over as lead vocalist.
The Chris Cornell tragedy halted Soundgarden's comeback
Generally regarded as one of the best vocalists of his generation (and maybe all time), Chris Cornell's voice became synonymous with grunge music and Soundgarden. The band broke up in 1997 and Cornell formed Audioslave with former members of Rage Against the Machine, but fans always held onto hope that Soundgarden would reunite at some point in the future. Eventually, it happened in 2010 — and all was right in the world.
In May 2017, after performing at a concert with Soundgarden, Cornell was found dead in his hotel room. It was ruled death by suicide. Cornell was 52 years old. Soundgarden canceled the remaining dates of their tour, while Cornell's bandmates tried to figure out what was next as they dealt with the loss of their famous singer and an uncertain future.
In 2018, guitarist Kim Thayil told The Seattle Times that it was highly unlikely the remaining band members would ever write or tour as Soundgarden again because it wouldn't be Soundgarden without Cornell. "There were four of us and now there's three of us, so it's just not likely that there's much to be pursued other than the catalog work at this point," said Thayil.
Linkin Park disappeared for many years after Chester Bennington's death
Linkin Park transcended nu metal — one of metal's popular subgenres. Through Chester Bennington's powerful and angst-filled vocals, the band connected with a global audience, who count songs like "Numb" and "In the End" as the definitive anthems of their youth. They were one of the biggest rock bands in the world, and they didn't appear to be slowing down in the slightest.
In July 2017 — barely two months after the death of Bennington's friend, Chris Cornell — Bennington died by suicide. He was 41 years old. In 2018, Mike Shinoda admitted to Vulture that he didn't know what would become of Linkin Park as he and the rest of his bandmates tried to process Bennington's death. "I'm unable to say what will happen with the band," he said. "There's really just no answer."
While Shinoda worked on his own music, Linkin Park stayed on the backburner until 2024 when the band revealed Emily Armstrong as the new singer. Even though the first album with Armstrong, "From Zero," debuted at number two on the Billboard 200, there are still many fans who refuse to accept Linkin Park without Bennington. Others wonder why the band didn't simply change their name if they chose to carry on.
Damageplan broke up after Dimebag Darrell's murder
Brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul achieved international stardom as part of the groove metal outfit Pantera. After Pantera broke up in 2003, the siblings turned their attention to their new project, Damageplan. It didn't take too long for the band to release an album titled "New Found Power," but the brothers knew the importance of hitting the road and convincing the audience that Damageplan was as much the real deal as Pantera.
They gigged heavily in 2004, but it came to an unceremonious end that December after 25-year-old Nathan Gale — a fan reportedly upset about Pantera's break-up – shot and killed Dimebag, Erin A. Halkat, Jeff Thompson, and Nathan Bray, and injured others at a Damageplan concert, as per Rolling Stone. Dimebag was 38 years old. After this tragedy, Damageplan broke up, with Dimebag's brother questioning if he ever wanted to play music again. However, Vinnie Paul would join the band Hellyeah and play with them until his death in 2018.
Another consequence of the tragic murder of Dimebag Darrell is that the most famous iteration of Pantera never reunited. According to Phil Anselmo's comments to San Antonio Metal Music Examiner, he believed this version of the group may have gotten back together at some point if Dimebag had still been alive.
Nirvana ended with Kurt Cobain
Grunge music started a revolution. It was raw and unapologetic, embodying the disenfranchisement of the '90s generation. Spearheading this new movement was Nirvana, led by Kurt Cobain. The vocalist/guitarist was the antithesis of a rock star, rejecting the glitz and glamor of '80s rock bands. Instead, he represented the everyday working-class man who'd been sold the lie of the American Dream.
If people talk about February 3, 1959, as the day that music died, then April 5, 1994, should be remembered as the day that grunge music died. As per The Seattle Times, a coroner believes it to have been the day in which the 27-year-old Cobain died by suicide.
The tragedy left millions of fans devastated. It also marked the end of Nirvana. Drummer Dave Grohl moved on and formed Foo Fighters, while bassist Krist Novoselic joined other groups and became a political commentator. Even though the remaining members of Nirvana have reunited with guest vocalists for special concerts, there's no denying these are occasional celebrations and nothing more. The cold, hard truth is Nirvana died with Cobain in April 1994.
Type O Negative dissolved after Peter Steele's death
Peter Steele's bassy voice complemented the foreboding doom sound of Type O Negative. The gothic metal band painted everything black and became a popular group in the '90s due to insatiably broody tracks like "Black No. 1 (Little Miss Scare-All)" and "My Girlfriend's Girlfriend."
In 2005, Type O Negative posted a message on their website reading: Peter Steele, 1962-2005. Naturally, fans feared the worst for the towering frontman, but they quickly learned that Steele wasn't actually dead — it was an orchestrated prank to announce the band was free from their contract with Roadrunner Records. In 2010, it was reported that Steele died again. This time, though, it wasn't a joke. Steele died from sepsis due to diverticulitis. He was 48 years old.
Speaking to Sweden's TV4 (via MusicRadar) in 2011, Type O Negative drummer Johnny Kelly said, "If there is somebody that could take his place, it wouldn't matter. We don't have any interest — the three of us — in continuing it. It's impossible to continue Type O Negative without Peter." Even in 2022, Kelly's opinion on the matter hadn't changed much. He admitted to Loaded Radio that the remaining bandmates briefly talked about the possibility of doing something to celebrate Steele's life, but it would be difficult to get everyone to agree on it.
The Beastie Boys called it a day after MCA died
When the Beastie Boys popped up in the '80s, there was no one else quite like them, and their originality made them stand out in the best possible way. Adam "Ad-Rock" Horovitz, Adam "MCA" Yauch, and Michael "Mike D" Diamond crossed the great divide between rock, rap, and punk to create a sound that resonated with an audience craving the best of all worlds.
In 2009, the Beastie Boys stopped performing and delayed the release of their album as MCA received treatment for cancer. In April 2012, the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but MCA wasn't able to attend, so Ad-Rock and Mike D read a note from their bandmate. A month later, though, MCA passed away. He was 47 years old.
In 2012, Mike D told Rolling Stone that there was a possibility they could still make music, but it wouldn't be as a band. However, in 2014, during a federal court hearing where the Beastie Boys sued Monster Energy for using their music without permission (via New York Daily News), Mike D revealed that the band was officially over. "We have not been able to tour since MCA, Adam Yauch, died," he said. "We can't make new music."
John Bonham's death resulted in Led Zeppelin's break-up
Widely regarded as one of the most influential rock bands of all time, Led Zeppelin is an institution. There was something special — ethereal — between Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones, and John Bonham as they wrote and performed iconic songs such as "Stairway to Heaven" and "Kashmir." They ruled the '70s and would have likely changed the course of rock music in the '80s had it not been for an untimely tragedy.
In September 1980, Bonham died after choking on his own vomit after a night of heavy drinking. He was 32 years old. Despite rumors that Led Zeppelin would continue with another drummer, the band released a short statement (via The Spokesman-Review) indicating they were done. They wrote that the events "led [them] to decide that [they] could not continue."
While Led Zeppelin reunited for a special Live Aid concert with Tony Thompson and Phil Collins stepping in as drummers, it's considered one of the worst performances musicians ever gave on live TV. The band regrouped for one-off gigs here and there, but Led Zeppelin lost an important part of their musical soul with the death of Bonham.
Three members of the Exploding Hearts died in a car accident
When rock bands start out, everyone gives them the same advice: tour, tour, tour. It's the only way to get your name out there. In the case of the Exploding Hearts, they did just that. They released their debut album, "Guitar Romantic," in 2003 and gigged wherever they could to build up as much hype as possible.
After a July 2003 show in San Francisco, the Exploding Hearts drove back home to Portland, Oregon. According to The Portland Mercury, bassist Matthew Fitzgerald drove the van and fell asleep at the wheel. The vehicle slid off the road onto gravel and flipped at least twice. The accident resulted in the deaths of Fitzgerald, vocalist/guitarist Adam Cox, and drummer Jeremy Gage. Guitarist Terry Six and the band's manager Rachelle Ramos experienced injuries but survived the crash.
Due to the loss of three-quarters of the band, the Exploding Hearts ended. It was a cruel twist of fate, as they had begun to pick up serious momentum, and success seemed to be on the horizon before tragedy struck. Six played under the Exploding Hearts name two decades later. However, this band's name remains synonymous with the accident that took the lives of three young and talented musicians.
Alice Cooper claimed he lost his Keith Richards
Before Alice Cooper, there was Alice Cooper ... the band. Still fronted by the Godfather of Shock Rock, the group featured a consistent line-up and conjured hits like "School's Out" and "No More Mr. Nice Guy." This iteration of Alice Cooper called it a day after its 1974 South America tour, but Alice continued to use the name and enlisted other musicians for his recordings and stage shows in the decades thereafter.
As Alice told 95.5 KLOS in 2021, there was no real animosity between him and his original bandmates, as they realized it was best to part ways at the time. In fact, they stayed in touch and even contributed to Alice Cooper's later albums. All of them, except for guitarist Glen Buxton, who died in 1997 at the age of 49.
According to Alice, the band misses Buxton's influence and guitar playing. "When Glen passed away ... he was our Keith Richards, so it was never going to sound like Alice Cooper again without Glen," Alice said. "He was a very unique ingredient to Alice Cooper."
Dave Williams' death crushed Drowning Pool's momentum
In 2001, no one could escape Drowning Pool's "Bodies." The song appeared absolutely everywhere — on the radio, as the theme track for WWE's SummerSlam event, and even in Jet Li's sci-fi action spectacle "The One." Resultantly, it didn't take too long for the band's debut album, "Sinner," to go platinum in the United States and for everyone to think they were on course to join the likes of Korn and Limp Bizkit as the new poster boys of nu metal.
However, Drowning Pool's meteoric rise crashed and hit the floor hard after lead singer Dave Williams died of cardiomyopathy in 2002, according to the Medical Examiner's Office for the Northern District of Virginia (via Blabbermouth). Williams was 30 years old.
While Drowning Pool didn't disband after Williams' death, they struggled to match the popularity achieved with Williams as their unmistakable and energetic frontman. Throughout the years, various vocalists have come and gone from the band, but they haven't come close to tasting the level of success they had in 2001. Drowning Pool might have a large catalog of music, but they will forever be remembered for "Bodies" and Williams' stint in the group.
Slipknot changed after Paul Gray's death
The metal monster known as Slipknot obliterated everything in its path in the 2000s, cementing its position as one of heavy metal's premier acts. In 2010, the tragic death of bassist Paul Gray shook Slipknot to the core. He was 38 years old. According to Loudwire, Gray accidentally overdosed on fentanyl and morphine, while he also had traces of Xanax in his body.
Speaking to Zane Lowe (via NME) in July 2010, vocalist Corey Taylor admitted that he didn't know if the band would continue. "It's too soon right now, but we're still talking," he said, "all of us are talking and everything's good but we'll see." Later that year, Taylor stated that he believed Gray would have wanted the band to carry on without him, so the group returned to the stage in 2011 and released the album ".5: The Gray Chapter" in 2014.
Yet, after a decade of boasting a consistent lineup, Gray's death triggered an unexpected domino effect, as a number of members departed thereafter, including Joey Jordison, Craig Jones, and Chris Fehn. Slipknot continues to perform and release new music, but the loss of Gray proved to be a fork-in-the-road moment for the band as everything changed afterward.
The Cranberries couldn't go on without their lead singer
Even though lead singers often receive all the attention, it takes a full band of musicians to create the magic. The same can be said about the Cranberries. However, there's no disputing that Dolores O'Riordan's inimitable voice is the Irish group's secret sauce. Without her, they would likely sound like any other alternative rock outfit. O'Riordan's bandmates knew it, too, and this was the reason the Cranberries broke up.
In January 2018, O'Riordan was found dead in a London hotel at the age of 46. According to the BBC, she "died by drowning due to alcohol intoxication." At the time, the band was hard at work on their new album, but there was no uncertainty about the future of the Cranberries, as guitarist Noel Hogan told The Irish Times in 2018. "We will do this album and then that will be it," he said. "There is no need to continue."
The Cranberries released their final album, "In the End," in 2019, which featured contributions from O'Riordan. And as Hogan said would happen, they disbanded as a band.
Architects needed grief counselling to deal with the death of Tom Searle
In 2004, twins Dan and Tom Searle founded the British metalcore band Architects. The group captivated the scene, performing across the globe and releasing albums on a regular basis. In 2016, the band received a major blow after Tom died of cancer. He was 28 years old.
Architects chose to continue, but they sought help to deal with their loss. In 2017, vocalist Sam Carter told Loudwire that the band received grief counseling after the death of their bandmate, and Carter himself was still receiving therapy at the time. "Speaking to someone is so healthy, it's so good," he said. "I genuinely think everybody should do it."
Tom was one of the primary songwriters in the band, so his death forced them to adapt and evolve their sound. One could argue that the light in this tragedy is that the Architects found renewed creative inspiration that helped deliver some of their most defining work since Tom's passing.
The Ghost Inside's bus crash nearly ended the band
The Ghost Inside is known for being a relentless touring machine in the metalcore scene. Heck, even in 2024, the band admitted that the grind got the best of them, and they canceled a series of dates to refresh the mind, body, and soul.
In November 2015, their music dreams almost entirely shattered after a terrifying accident. As per Lambgoat's report, the band's bus hit a semi-truck that culminated in a catastrophic and lethal crash. Two people died, while 10 others were injured and required serious medical treatment. For A Ghost Inside drummer Andrew Tkaczyk, his injuries were so severe that he had to have his leg amputated.
Expectedly, the band stepped away from touring as everyone dealt with the aftermath of this horrific event and recovered from their injuries. Tkaczyk refused to give up on his music dreams, though, as he received a prosthetic leg and got behind the kit once more, while his bandmates worked hard to get back on the road, too. Finally, A Ghost Inside returned to rock the stage in 2019.
Joey Jordison's death wrecked the chances of a Murderdolls reunion
Most fans know Joey Jordison for his double-bass drumming antics in Slipknot, but he was also a formidable guitarist, showing off his licks and tricks in the horror-themed rock band Murderdolls. While Slipknot took precedence, Jordison found the time to put out two Murderdolls albums between 2002 and 2010.
After the tour cycle for the record "Women and Children Last," Murderdolls vocalist Wednesday 13 told Songfacts that the band was truly over in 2013, but that was before Slipknot and Jordison parted ways in December of that year. Naturally, fans thought that Wednesday and Jordison could reunite for another tour and album down the line, especially since Jordison no longer had Slipknot responsibilities (though he played in other bands). Over the years, both Wednesday and Jordison warmed up to the idea, and it appeared like a reunion was an inevitability rather than a possibility.
In July 2021, Jordison died in his sleep. He was 46 years old. In turn, Murderdolls ended there as well. That being said, Wednesday honored his fallen friend by going out and performing Murderdolls songs with the same musicians who toured with them on their last tour.
Huntress died with Jill Janus
In the 2010s, Huntress became a staple of the metal scene. While never the biggest or most famous band around, they always felt on the cusp of greatness. Something about their classic-leaning heavy metal sound stood out in an era where post-hardcore and metalcore artists dominated. Then, there was the stage presence and vocals of Jill Janus, who wailed like a banshee sent straight from the gods of rock.
Janus and Huntress became synonymous with each other, with many people viewing her as the primary reason for the band's appeal. In 2015, Janus posted then deleted a message on social media (via Loudwire) detailing how she had dealt with mental health issues and cancer surgery, but it was time to move on without Huntress. Guitarist Blake Meahl issued a statement that Huntress wasn't breaking up, and Janus' "bouts with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and dissociative identity disorder have been particularly difficult lately and are ultimately responsible for her unfounded statement."
In August 2018, Janus died by suicide. She was 42 years old. Resultantly, Huntress broke up in the aftermath of her death.
Ronnie James Dio's death resulted in two band break-ups
When someone looks over the bizarre history of heavy metal music, no one can dispute that Ronnie James Dio might be one of the most important people in the genre. The singer performed in a number of seminal bands, including Rainbow, Black Sabbath, Dio, and Heaven & Hell, and is regarded as one of the first individuals to popularize the devil horns hand gesture in rock 'n' roll.
In 2009, Dio was diagnosed with stomach cancer, so he canceled his upcoming shows to receive treatment. In May 2010, Dio died of cancer. He was 67 years old.
Expectedly, the band Dio, which he fronted and was named after him, ended after the singer's death. In addition, the group Heaven & Hell — which Dio led and featured members of Black Sabbath — disbanded, though they performed with special guests at the 2010 High Voltage Festival as one final tribute to Dio.
Motörhead broke up after Lemmy's death
Motörhead's Lemmy Kilmister developed a reputation as one of the rockers who partied way too hard. He famously sang that he didn't want to live forever in arguably the band's most recognized song, "Ace of Spades," but Lemmy had quite the ride. According to his death certificate, Lemmy died from prostate cancer, as well as cardiac arrhythmia and congestive heart failure, at the age of 70 in 2015.
Lemmy's gravelly vocals became a distinctive quality of Motörhead, so many presumed that if he died, the band would cease to exist, too. That turned out to be an accurate assumption. Not long after news spread of Lemmy's death, drummer Mikkey Dee told Expressen that the band wouldn't continue without Lemmy.
"Motörhead is over, of course," Dee said. "Lemmy was Motörhead. But the band will live on in the memories of many." In addition, Dee praised his former bandmate for refusing to quit, playing Motörhead shows when he was already ill, and concluding a European tour only a few weeks before he died. "He was terribly gaunt, he spent all his energy on stage and afterwards he was very, very tired," Dee said. "It's incredible that he could even play, that he could finish the Europe tour."
The Gits disbanded after a horrific tragedy
Even though the punk rock band The Gits appeared during the rise of grunge music, they fit in like a glove because they embodied the same DIY values and rejected the rock star personas of yesteryear. At the helm of the Gits was vocalist Mia Zapata, who became known for her unapologetic and raw performances on stage.
As per the Los Angeles Times, The Gits were on course to take the next step to becoming even bigger in 1993 when they received a record deal offer from Atlantic Records. They weren't able to dot the i's and cross the t's, though, as a few days after meeting with Atlantic, Zapata was sexually assaulted and murdered. She was 27 years old.
Zapata's case gained notoriety since it took almost 16 years for her assailant, Jesus Mezquia, to be caught and tried for his crimes. For the remaining members of The Gits, it was too much to continue after the death of Zapata, so they called it quits and never signed the deal with Atlantic.
Ian Curtis' death saw Joy Division become New Order
Joy Division's Ian Curtis was one of the stars who tragically died before 30. Although Joy Division wasn't around for a long time, their music — especially the track "Love Will Tear Us Apart," released after Curtis' death, left an undeniable mark on the music industry and inspired artists like The Cure and U2.
Joy Division bassist Peter Hook wrote a retrospective piece for The Guardian in 2011 in which he remembered his former band member. As Hook explained, it hadn't been an easy time for the group as Curtis dealt with his epilepsy and attempts at self-harm. In May 1980, Curtis died by suicide at the age of 23.
For the remaining Joy Division members, it proved to be too difficult to continue making music under the same band name. So, they formed a new group called New Order, which also turned out to be successful in its own right, releasing memorable songs such as "Blue Monday" and "True Faith."
Marc Bolan's death ended T. Rex
Before Mötley Crüe and Poison, there was T. Rex's Marc Bolan, who is seen as a founder of the glam rock movement. The British musician not only rocked the audience with his infectious tunes, but he also brought a sparkle and wild fashion sense to his performances.
Elton John was a fan, citing Bolan as someone who inspired him to discover himself as well. "He was the perfect pop star," John told The Guardian. "His songs were great, his records rocked, he had attitude, he had performing skills, he looked fabulous, he dressed the part."
T. Rex's line-up fluctuated, with Bolan being the only constant in the band throughout the years. While T. Rex had dipped in popularity in the mid-'70s, they were back on the rise to renewed success when Bolan's car hit a tree in September 1977. While his girlfriend, Gloria Jones, survived the crash, Bolan didn't. He was 29 years old. The tragic death of Marc Bolan marked the final chapter in T. Rex's story, but his influence was felt in the decades thereafter.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues or mental health, contact the relevant resources below:
- The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
- The Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.