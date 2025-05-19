Country Stars Who Were Poorer Than You Realized

George Jones was the country superstar whom even other country superstars were in awe of. Waylon Jennings once told Spin magazine, "If everybody sounded like they wanted to, they'd all sound like George Jones." That talent and ability to connect with the listener through his emotional delivery and lyrics just made it all the more sad that, for most of his career, he was battling demons that would cause him to lose everything.

Advertisement

By the end of 1978, Jones could no longer hold things together. There was an arrest warrant out for him in Tennessee due to the $36,000 in child support payments he owed his ex-wife, Tammy Wynette. The bank was calling in a loan. He had nothing left of value to sell, having already hawked even his future royalty earnings for a pittance. There was also the $300,000 that courts had ordered him to pay promoters of shows that Jones hadn't bothered to show up for in the previous two years — 54 of them in total. With no way out of financial ruin, Jones filed for bankruptcy. His petition listed $1.5 million in debts against just $64,500 in assets. As the bankruptcy case unfolded, it was discovered that despite earning $2 million in the previous two years, Jones only knew what happened to $30,000 of it.

Advertisement

The country stars who so admired Jones tried to help him out. Willie Nelson, Linda Ronstadt, Elvis Costello, and more lent their talents to an album of duets with Jones.